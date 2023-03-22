Published On Mar 22, 2023 04:24 PM By Shreyash

The automated charging robot (ACR) performs plug-in and plug-out operations using 3-D camera and artificial intelligence technology

It is an add-on to an EV charger and can automatically engage to and disengage from your EV’s charging port.

The ACR is an IP65-rated waterproof and dustproof EV charging robot.

Hyundai has shown the real ACR performing the charging operation on an Ioniq 6.

It makes charging easier as cables get heavier for faster rates, and also helps in difficult weather conditions.

The automatic charging robot will be on display at the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show from March 31.

Many of us have faced the frustration of forgetting to plug in our phones to charge, and that would be even more inconvenient with an EV. But there’s hope for even the most forgetful EV owners, thanks to Korean carmaker, Hyundai. The company has developed an automatic charging robot (ACR) that communicates with the electric car and executes charging operations through the use of a 3D-camera-based artificial intelligence (AI) system. Whilst Hyundai has previously shown a video of the ACR prototype using CGI (digital render), the latest video released recently shows the real robot doing its task in the real world.

How does it work ?

The ACR is an accessory to an EV charging station. When the vehicle is parked in the EV charging bay, the ACR wirelessly communicates with it to open the charging port lid, and then determines its precise location and angle using the camera located inside the robot. Following that, the robot picks the compatible charger, inserts it into the car's charging port, and begins the charging process. After the charging is finished, the robot removes the charging plug, returns to its original position, and closes the charging port lid on the car.

The ACR also has a built-in laser sensor to help prevent accidents by detecting stationary and moving obstacles. If there’s a risk to the charging connection, it is shown to pause the flow of electricity until it assesses the surroundings to be safe to charge again and resumes automatically.

Also See: Here’s Your First Look At The New Hyundai Verna In 10 Images

The company addressed several factors like charging cable’s weight, parking location, and obstacles while designing the robot. Moreover, Hyundai claims that the ACR works in all weather conditions and is a waterproof and dustproof EV charging robot with an IP65 rating.

What’s the real purpose of the ACR?

Hyundai did not develop an advanced robotic arm solely to resolve poor memory. The ACR is intended to handle and operate charging stations autonomously, enhancing the convenience of charging an EV and eliminating much of the human labour.

It also considered the growing weight of the charging cables meant to handle ultra-fast charging speeds. Then the brand took note of how EV chargers rarely have any overhead coverage, and the ACR would make it easier during rain and snow. It’s also easier to charge in the dark. Many EV owners have shared their experiences online and would note that plugging in is not always a smooth and easy process.

Also Read: 2023 Hyundai Verna vs Rivals: Price Talk

By designing the ACR to be compatible with almost any suitable EV charger, Hyundai’s robot arm can be fitted anywhere with the space for it.

What Now ?

Although the automated charging robot is yet to enter the application stage, it will be showcased at Hyundai Motor's exhibition pavilion at the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show, which will be held from March 31 to April 9, 2023.