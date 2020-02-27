Hyundai Verna Facelift Spied Again, Launch Soon

Published On Feb 27, 2020 02:13 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Verna 2020

Despite a camo wrap, it looks a lot like the Russia-spec Hyundai sedan

Facelifted Verna spied testing ahead of launch.

It looks similar to the Russia-spec model that was revealed recently.

New Verna will feature updated dashboard with larger infotainment screen featuring connected car tech.

It will get new BS6 powertrains -- 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines -- from new-gen Creta.

Facelifted Verna is expected to launch by April 2020.

The Hyundai Verna is due to receive a facelift along with an updated range of BS6 powertrains. The upcoming facelifted model has now been spied testing and it looks a lot like the Russia-spec model that was unveiled recently .

The spied model was sporting the same alloys and mesh grille as the Russia-spec model, which is called the Solaris. Its rear end also looks similar to the new Solaris. The China-spec Verna facelift seen earlier featured a more polarising look and it seems Hyundai decided to opt for the more subtle facelift instead. As a result, the Verna will lose some of its sportier edges.

In terms of the interior, the new Verna is expected to feature an updated dashboard layout with a floating 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display and new air vents. As seen on the new IRVM, the facelifted sedan will also feature BlueLink connected car technology. It will probably get the same steering wheel, climate control console, and instrument cluster as the current model. The Verna will continue to offer comforts in the form of a sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging pad, and up to six airbags.

Hyundai will update the facelifted Verna with new BS6 engine options, shared with the new-gen Creta . However, it is only expected to get the 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/114Nm) and diesel (115PS/250Nm) engines, while missing out on the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine (140PS/242Nm). Both BS6 engines will get an automatic option as well. The current range of BS4 engines -- 1.4-litre diesel, 1.6-litre petrol and diesel -- will be discontinued by April 2020.

The 2020 Verna facelift is expected to be priced on par with the entry-spec of the outgoing model, while being pricier at the top-end. Currently, the Verna costs between Rs 8.18 lakh and Rs 14.08 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The facelift model is expected to be launched in March. It will continue its rivalry against the likes of the new-gen Honda City , Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , BS6 Skoda Rapid , and BS6 Volkswagen Vento.

Read More on : Verna Automatic