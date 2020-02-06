Skoda Reveals Petrol-Only Rapid At Auto Expo 2020

Modified On Feb 06, 2020 09:55 AM By Dhruv for Skoda Rapid 2021

Skoda has axed both the petrol and diesel engines of the Rapid and instead introduced a new turbo-charged petrol engine

The Rapid is now more powerful with the 1.0-litre petrol rated at 115PS/200Nm.

Transmission options are a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG.

First-ever dual-clutch automatic transmission for Rapid in India.

Expected to launch by April 2020, prices to be in the Rs 9 lakh and Rs 14 lakh.

Skoda India has gone ahead and taken the covers of the Rapid TSI at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. It features cosmetic as well as mechanical changes and will be launched by April 2020 as a petrol-only offering.

The engine underneath the bonnet is a brand new BS6 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor engine that is BS6 compliant rated at 115P/200Nm state of tune. There is no diesel engine as Skoda Auto Volkswagen India will not offer diesel engines in the BS6 era.

Transmission on offer with the new Rapid TSI is either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG. This is for the first time that Skoda is offering a dual-clutch transmission with petrol Rapid. There is even talk of a CNG variant that will be introduced at a later date.

Design updates include a new Matte Concept Rapid that should cost around Rs 50,000 extra. There is even the Rapid Monte Carlo Edition that gets larger 17-inch wheels. Both these editions have received the new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

While the Rapid TSI has not been launched yet, we expect Skoda to do so sometime in April 2020. We expect it to be priced somewhere between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (both ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.