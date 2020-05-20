Hyundai Verna 2020 Turbo Petrol vs Regular Variants: What’s Different?

Published On May 20, 2020 02:51 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Verna

The Verna gets a turbo-petrol engine option for the first time with exclusive sportier aesthetic enhancements to make it stand out against the regular variants

The 1.5-litre petrol engine is offered in all three S, SX, and SX(O) variants.

Only the top-spec SX(O) variant gets the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit.

While the 1.5-litre unit gets both manual and automatic transmission options, the turbo-petrol is exclusively offered with a 7-speed DCT.

Features exclusive to the turbo-petrol variant are paddle shifters, front parking sensors, and rear disc brakes.

Common features include a sunroof, ventilated front seats, and wireless charger.

The turbo variant gets sportier aesthetics compared to the regular petrol.

Hyundai has launched the facelifted Verna in India at a price of Rs 9.3 lakh to Rs 15.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The facelifted Verna is available in a total of three variants: S/S+ (S+ is base-spec diesel), SX, and SX(O). It is offered with three BS6 engines: a 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), a 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm), and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (120PS/172Nm). While the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines are offered in the S/S+, SX, and SX(O) variants, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is offered only in the top-spec SX(O) variant. So, how different is the new turbo petrol-powered Verna from the regular petrol and diesel variants? Let’s find out:

Engines

The facelifted Verna comes with three BS6 engines: a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. Here are their output figures along with the respective transmission options:

Power Torque Transmission 1.5-litre Petrol 115PS 144Nm 6-speed MT/ CVT 1.0-litre Turbo-petrol 120PS 172Nm 7-speed DCT 1.5-litre Diesel 115PS 250Nm 6-speed MT/ AT

While the 1.5-litre petrol engine gets both manual and automatic transmission options, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit is exclusively offered with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) gearbox. The latter produces 5PS and 28Nm of additional power and torque respectively when compared to its regular petrol counterpart. The 1.5-litre petrol S variant is offered only with a 6-speed MT gearbox. When compared to the turbo variant, the 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 5PS less while its torque output goes up by 78Nm.

Also Read: Hyundai India Rolls Out 5 New Financing Options

Exterior

The refreshed sedan is offered in a total of six colours: Starry Night, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red, Titan Grey, Polar White, and Phantom Black. All these colour options are available in the turbo-petrol variant as well which gets a blacked-out front grille, a shark fin antenna, and outside rearview mirrors to differentiate it from the regular petrol variants. Apart from the base-spec S variant (halogen lamps), all other variants get LED headlamps with LED DRLs and tail lamps.

While the S variant comes with full wheel covers, Hyundai offers 16-inch alloy wheels on the SX variant and dual-tone alloy wheels on the SX(O) variant. As the turbo-petrol engine is offered on the top-spec model, it also gets dual-tone alloy wheels as the regular version.

Both models get changes at the rear as well. The petrol variant gets a chrome garnish around the rear reflectors while the turbo-petrol variant comes with a sportier-looking rear bumper. Another difference is the absence of air dams on the rear bumper of the turbo-petrol variant that is replaced by honeycomb elements. The turbo-petrol variant also gets a twin exhaust to add to its sportiness quotient.

Interior

The biggest change inside is the theme of the cabin. While the regular petrol variants get dual-tone interiors, the sportier variant of the sedan is offered with an all-black interior featuring highlighting accents. The AC vents in the standard petrol variants are finished in chrome whereas those in the turbo-petrol variant come with red accents. The turbo-petrol variant also sports red stitching on the seats, steering cover and gear knob while the regular variants get black and beige coloured seat fabrics.

Features

Both regular and turbo-petrol variants share features such as a tyre pressure monitoring system, a digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch colour MID screen, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof, and wireless charging. Hyundai is also offering the facelifted Verna with its BlueLink connected car tech including highlight features such as remote engine start-stop, cabin pre-cool, an Arkamys sound tune, and steering-mounted audio and calling controls. Features such as cruise control, rear AC vents, and rear USB charger are also offered in both versions of the sedan. The turbo-petrol variant gets exclusive features such as paddle shifters, rear disc brakes, and front parking sensors.

In terms of safety, both regular and turbo-petrol variants get rear parking sensors, dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard. Hyundai also offers a rear parking camera, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Hill Start Assist Control (HSAC) in the higher variants of the sedan.

Pricing

Variant 1.5-litre Petrol 1.0-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel S Rs 9.30 lakh - - S+ - - Rs 10.65 lakh SX MT Rs 10.70 lakh - Rs 12.05 lakh SX CVT Rs 11.95 lakh - - SX AT - - Rs 13.20 lakh SX(O) MT Rs 12.59 lakh - Rs 13.94 lakh SX(O) CVT Rs 13.84 lakh - - SX(O) AT - - Rs 15.09 lakh SX(O) DCT - Rs 13.99 lakh -

all prices, ex-showroom Delhi

The turbo-petrol variant costs Rs 15,000 more than the top-spec SX(O) CVT petrol variant. On the other hand, the top-spec SX(O) AT diesel variant is pricier by Rs 1.1 lakh when compared to the turbo-petrol. Among its rivals, the VW Vento is the only compact sedan to offer a turbo-petrol unit. The upcoming BS6 Rapid will also be offered with a 1.0-litre turbo unit.

