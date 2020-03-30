Hyundai Verna Facelift Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 9.31 Lakh

Modified On Mar 30, 2020 06:24 PM By Dhruv for Hyundai Verna

The biggest change in the facelifted Verna is underneath the bonnet

The powertrain options for the facelifted Verna have been borrowed from the Hyundai Creta/ Kia Seltos and Venue.

Front fascia features major design changes. Rear is majorly similar to the outgoing model.

Interior gets a new touchscreen and semi digital instrument cluster.

You now get Bluelink connected car tech.

It's priced between Rs 9.31 lakh and Rs 15.10 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi), with Rs 1.02 lakh being the largest price hike.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai has launched the facelifted Verna, with prices starting from Rs 9.30 lakh and going all the way up to Rs 15.10 lakh, ex-showroom New Delhi. Along with the design of the car, Hyundai has also overhauled the powertrain options for the sedan.

Under the bonnet, the Verna can now be had with either a 1.5-litre petrol engine (115PS/144Nm), a 1.5-litre diesel engine (115PS/250Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (120PS/172Nm). The first two engines have been borrowed from the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. Apart from a 6-speed manual, they can be had with a CVT and 6-speed torque converter for petrol and diesel, respectively. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Venue can be had with a 7-speed DCT only. All engine options are BS6 compliant.

Petrol

Variants Old New Difference E Rs 8.18 lakh NA NA EX Rs 9.33 lakh NA NA S NA Rs 9.31 lakh NA SX Rs 10 lakh Rs 10.70 lakh Rs 70,000 SX AT NA Rs 11.95 lakh NA SX+ AT Rs 11.63 lakh NA NA SX(O) Rs 11.73 lakh Rs 12.59 lakh Rs 86,000 SX(O) AT Rs 12.88 lakh Rs 13.84 lakh Rs 96,000 SX(O) Turbo DCT NA Rs 13.99 lakh NA

Diesel

Variants Old New Difference E Rs 9.43 lakh NA NA EX Rs 10 lakh NA NA S+ NA Rs 10.65 lakh NA SX Rs 11.73 lakh Rs 12.05 lakh Rs 32,000 SX AT NA Rs 13.20 lakh NA SX+ AT Rs 13.29 lakh NA NA SX(O) Rs 13.02 lakh Rs 13.95 lakh Rs 92,000 SX(O) AT Rs 14.08 lakh Rs 15.10 lakh Rs 1.02 lakh

The above table tells you which powertrain combination can be had in which variant. As you can see, the turbo-petrol motor can be had only in the top-spec variant. Also, in case of petrol, the largest price hike is Rs 96,000 whereas in case of diesel, the largest price hike is Rs 1.02 lakh.

Coming to its design, Hyundai has made some substantial changes for a facelift. The cascading grille at the front has a new design with a chrome honeycomb pattern replacing the horizontal slats seen on the outgoing Verna. The headlamps, fog lamp housing and the air dam underneath the grille has also been revised. The tail lamps feature minor changes and the rear bumper has also been tweaked.

The interior has a new colour scheme in the SX(O) Turbo variant, however the design changes are limited to a new touchscreen and a semi digital instrument cluster. The Turbo variant comes with a black interior with red contrast elements in places.

Some of the additional features it gets include a tyre pressure monitoring system, a sound system tuned by Arkamys, Bluelink connected car-tech, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear disc brakes, a sunroof and LED headlamps. The turbo-petrol variant also gets paddle shifters.

In its new avatar, the Hyundai Verna will continue to take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the upcoming Honda City, Volkswagen Vento and the Skoda Rapid.

