MG Windsor EV Achieves A Production Milestone Of 15,000 Units Since Launch

According to MG, the Windsor EV receives around 200 bookings per day

MG Windsor was launched in India in September 2024.

It was the first EV to get a Battery as a Service (BaaS) rental scheme on our shores.

Windsor was reported as the best-selling EV in its segment for four consecutive months.

It comes in three broad variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence.

The MG Windsor is priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India)

The MG Windsor has achieved a production milestone of 15,000 units since its launch back in September 2024. The EV received over 15,000 bookings on the first day, which was one of the highest ever for any EV in India. MG reported that the demand for the electric crossover is still strong, with approximately 200 bookings each day. Here is a quick overview of the MG Windsor EV.

MG Windsor EV: Overview

The most interesting design aspect of the Windsor lies in its protruding fascia, which features connected LED DRLs, LED headlights, and a blanked-off grille with an illuminated MG logo on account of it being an EV. The EV stands on 18-inch alloy wheels and gets flush door handles and body-coloured ORVMs. The rear boasts connected LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a chrome strip running across the bumper.

In terms of features, the MG Windsor gets a 15.6-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an Infinity 9-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, a panoramic glass roof, reclining rear seats and a wireless phone charger. The safety suite comes with 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and hill hold assist. There is no Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) offered with the MG Windsor.

The Windsor is offered in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence, which all share the same battery pack and e-motor. Specifications of the powertrain are as follows:

Battery Pack 38 kWh Power 136 PS Torque 200 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC I+II) 332 km

The battery supports a 45 kW fast charger, which fills the battery from 0 to 80 percent in 55 minutes.

MG Windsor EV: Price And Rivals

The Windsor can be considered an alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV 3XO. The electric crossover is priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

