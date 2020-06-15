Hyundai Venue Flux Unveiled. Will It Come To India?

Modified On Jun 15, 2020 05:32 PM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Venue

Here’s a funkier version of the already eye-catching Venue sub-4m SUV

Hyundai Venue gets an attention-grabbing variant called Flux in its home market.

This purely cosmetic update gets Acid Yellow and Grey accents inside out.

Features and engine list remain the same.

Hyundai’s blockbuster, the Venue, which was launched last year owed its popularity largely to its youthful looks. However, in a bid to add a bit more zing, Hyundai has brought out an even catchier version of the Venue called Flux.

Available only in its home market of South Korea, the Flux edition bears several cosmetic updates to help it stand out from a vanilla Venue. These include a hot-stamped front grille that adds up to the intricate details of the design to lend it a premium touch. Adding a dash of colour are the Acid Yellow and Grey accents on the bumpers, side skirts, wheel arches, roof, and badging on the C-pillar.

The interior gets the same treatment with similar colour accents for the AC vents, rotary dials and contrast stitching for the leather-wrapped steering wheel and faux grey door armrests. This is strictly a visual enhancement so features remain identical. Highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, air purifier, sunroof, six airbags and rear parking camera.

The engine options are untouched as well so the South Korean model is powered by the same 1.6-litre petrol engine that displaces 123PS/154Nm. The India-spec model gets an expansive list of powertrains: a 1.2-litre NA, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

There’s no official word on the India launch of the Venue Flux so far. The Hyundai Venue in India rivals the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, and the Tata Nexon.

