The voluntary recall has been announced for units manufactured between February and June 2023

Hyundai has recalled 7,698 units of the Creta and Verna combined.

The recall is for a potential issue with the electronic oil pump controller.

It only covers variants using the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with the CVT automatic.

It is yet unknown whether the affected models are safe to be driven in their current condition.

Owners can contact the nearest Hyundai dealer or call its customer service on 1800-114-645 for more details.

More Details Of The Recall

The recall has been announced for a potential issue in the electronic oil pump controller, which may affect the performance of the electronic oil pump. These affected units were manufactured between February 13, 2023 and June 06, 2023.

Although not confirmed, we believe Hyundai’s dealerships will likely individually contact customers of the affected vehicles for the required service action as part of the recall. You can also contact your nearest Hyundai dealer or call its customer care centre on 1800-114-645 to check if your Creta or Verna is included in the recall.

Can You Continue To Use It?

While Hyundai has not specified if the affected units of the SUV and sedan are safe to be driven in their current condition, we recommend that you find out if your vehicle falls under the recall at the earliest. If yes, then do get it inspected without any delay to keep your vehicle in the pink of health.

Other Powertrains

Apart from the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated powertrain mentioned above, both the Creta and Verna, are also available with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The SUV, on the other hand, also gets the option of a 1.5-litre diesel powertrain. The transmission options with these engines are a 6-speed MT, a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission), and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

