Hyundai Venue Could Get 2020 i20’s 48V Mild-Hybrid System

That’s because the Venue and the new i20 share the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which has received 48V mild-hybrid tech

Both 100PS and 120PS versions of the 1.0-litre T-GDi engine get 48V mild-hybrid system.

This tech improves fuel efficiency by three to four per cent according to Hyundai.

The 48V mild-hybrid equipped i20 could come to India to take on the Maruti Baleno, which offers a 12V unit.

As the tech arrives, it could be implemented on the Venue, which features the same engine.

Third-gen Hyundai i20 will be launched by mid-2020.

The increasing inclination towards electrification could see quite a few mass-market cars with mild-hybrid tech being launched in India. While the third-gen Hyundai i20 will get a 48V mild-hybrid in Europe, there are chances it could reach our shores as well. And when the tech reaches us, it’s imperative that it will be applied to other cars too. In this case, it should be the Venue compact SUV. A mild-hybrid system features automatic idle engine start-stop thanks to an integrated starter generator, which also offers mild torque assist. There’s an additional small lithium-ion battery pack as well apart from the standard battery.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 is powered with a 1.0-litre, T-GDI 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. It is equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid system that reportedly improves the fuel efficiency by three to four per cent. The 1.0-litre unit made its India debut under the hood of the Venue last year. If Hyundai gets the green signal for this tech in India, there’s a high probability of this unit being used on the Venue as well.

The 1.0-litre unit has already found a wide variety of uses as it performs under the hood of the Aura and the Grand i10 Nios. In these cars, it is available in a lower 100PS state of tune, while in the Venue it delivers 120PS. The new Euro-spec i20 gets both the 100PS and 120PS option.

The 1.0-litre unit without the mild-hybrid tech in the Aura delivers a claimed efficiency of 20.5kmpl, whereas the Venue’s numbers stand at 18.15kmpl (MT)/18.27kmpl (DCT). Expect these numbers to increase marginally when there’s a 48V mild-hybrid in the mix. The new i20 in question also features an idle engine auto start-stop feature as standard.

This move should help Hyundai counter Maruti’s existing mild-hybrids. So far, the Venue’s only rival that offers mild-hybrid technology is the Maruti Vitara Brezza. The efficiency norms in India are set to get stronger in the future with the introduction of the CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) regulations that require a certain standard of fuel-efficiency from an automaker’s combined product portfolio.

