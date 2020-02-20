New Hyundai i20 To Offer Better Mileage Thanks To 48V Mild Hybrid Tech

Published On Feb 20, 2020 08:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Elite i20 2020

The 48V mild-hybrid is system is stronger than the Baleno’s 12V unit and should ideally be more efficient than the latter

Its 48V mild hybrid system improves mileage by three to four per cent as per Hyundai.

The new i20 will also be equipped with an idle start/stop system as standard.

The India-spec i20 will get three engine choices: 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel.

Hyundai will bring the new i20 to India by mid-2020.

Could get the mild-hybrid tech like its prime rival, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 isn’t just a radical departure from the existing car in terms of looks. It features a major upgrade underneath the hood as well- a 48V mild-hybrid system. A 48V system is stronger in comparison to the regular 12V mild-hybrid unit and is usually reserved for more expensive cars. A 48V system features an electric motor with integrated starter generator that improves efficiency and offers mild torque assist to improve driveability.

This 48V unit can be paired with the 1.0-litre T-GDI, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine that is available in two states of tune: 100PS and 120PS. Hyundai claims that the mild hybrid can increase fuel economy and reduce emissions by three to four per cent. For reference, the India-spec Hyundai Venue with the 120PS 1.0-litre without the mild-hybrid tech gets an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 18.15kmpl (MT)/ 18.27kmpl (DCT). The 100PS version of the same engine in Aura offers 20.5kmpl efficiency.

The serving transmission option here will include a choice of 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. The global model also features idle engine auto start-stop as standard, which is also available in the petrol-powered Tata Altroz and the mild-hybrid Baleno.

In India, it’s expected to get the same powertrain options as the Venue. So you’ll get to choose from a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. Except for the diesel motor, the two petrol engines will also be available in Europe.

The i20 has been a major volume driver for Hyundai in India over the years and the new generation looks poised to continue on the same path. The third-gen i20 is expected to land on our shores by mid-2020. The manufacturer is yet to make an official announcement regarding the introduction of the mild hybrid system on the India-spec model. The third-gen i20 is expected to land on our shores by mid-2020 with prices likely to begin at Rs 5.7 lakh mark.

However, it could introduce this clean technology in the i20 for business reasons. Its arch rival, the Baleno, already packs a 12V mild-hybrid system and its fuel efficiency is rated at 23.87kmpl. Moreover, the introduction of the mild-hybrid tech in India will make Hyundai ready to take on Maruti’s onslaught of ‘Strong’ hybrids but also improve its ability to meet the upcoming CAFE (corporate average fuel efficiency) norms. CAFE norms will require a certain standard of average fuel efficiency from the combined product portfolio of a car manufacturer. These norms are aimed at curbing the carbon footprint of the auto industry and could kick in by 2022.

