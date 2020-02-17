BS6 Hyundai Venue Variant Details Leaked. Gets Kia Seltos’ 1.5-litre Diesel Engine

Modified On Feb 17, 2020 04:40 PM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Venue

The Venue’s current BS4 1.4-litre diesel will be put out to pasture once BS6 emission norms roll in

The Hyundai Venue will soon have three BS6 engines: 1.0-litre turbo, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel.

The new 1.5-litre diesel is likely to deliver lower power and torque figures than the Kia Seltos’ 115PS/250Nm.

The BS6-compliant engine will be offered with a 6MT but also raises the possibility of a diesel-automatic variant as well.

Expect to pay a premium of around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 over the current Venue diesel.

As we had reported last year, Hyundai will continue offering diesel engines in the BS6 era, unlike several major players. It will utilise the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder unit from the Kia Seltos that has been BS6 compliant from day one. Thus, apart from finding its way under the hood of the 2020 Hyundai Creta, it will also be fitted to the sub-4 metre Venue.

(Pictured: Kia's 1.5-litre diesel)

While the Creta is expected to borrow it unchanged, the Venue might have it in a lower state of tune from the current 115PS/250Nm. The same unit will also be found in the upcoming third-gen i20, which is set to make its world debut in March 2020.

The current 1.4-litre, 4-cylinder U2 CRDi diesel engine in the Venue churns out 90PS/220Nm and we expect a similar output from the detuned 1.5-litre unit as well. Currently, the Venue doesn’t get a diesel-automatic option but the 1.5-litre unit is available with a torque converter in the Seltos. This raises the possibility of the Venue gaining a diesel-automatic variant apart from the current 1.0-litre turbo-petrol that gets a DCT (dual-clutch transmission) option. For now, the new diesel engine will continue to be available with a 6-speed manual.

(Pictured: Venue's 1.0-litre Petrol)

Both petrol engine options - the 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder unit that delivers 83PS/115Nm and the 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo that puts out 120PS/170Nm - will continue to be offered post April 2020.

While the variant lineup will remain the same, the updated Venue BS6 will get additional features across the range. The additions include a tyre pressure monitoring system, USB charger and AMS (Alternator Management System). Check out the variant-wise distribution in the picture below.

The same engine options are expected to be offered with the Kia Sonet, another competitor in the burgeoning sub-4m SUV market, as well. It’s likely to be based on the same platform and utilise the same powertrains as the Hyundai Venue. But expect a slight variation in the feature list that could make the Kia a more upmarket offering than the Venue.

Prices of the BS6 Venue diesel could increase by around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 while the petrol variants could get dearer by upto Rs 20,000. Presently, the Hyundai Venue is priced between Rs 6.55 lakh and Rs 11.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

