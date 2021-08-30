Hyundai i20 N Line Snapped At Signature Dealerships Ahead Of September 2 Launch

Published On Aug 30, 2021 06:36 PM By Tarun for Hyundai i20 N Line

The N Line is a sportier and more aggressive iteration of the regular i20

Bookings for the i20 N Line are underway for Rs 25,000.

Prices are expected to cross the Rs 12 lakh mark.

The i20 N Line gets a chequered-flag like grille, sportier front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, a twin-tip exhaust, and a new blue colour.

Powered by the 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT options.

The Hyundai i20 N Line has reached dealerships ahead of its price announcement on September 2. Bookings are also underway for a token of Rs 25,000. The N Line will be sold through Hyundai’s Signature dealerships, from where other premium offerings like the Alcazar, Tucson, and Elantra’s top-spec variants are retailed.

The i20 N Line gets sportier visual upgrades over the standard i20, including a chequered flag-like grille, redesigned bumpers, new alloy wheels, red accents all over, and twin exhaust tips with a throaty note. The cabin gets a new steering wheel, red accents on the dashboard, red stitching on the upholstery, and ambient lighting.

The i20 N Line is powered by the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (producing 120PS and 172Nm) as the standard model. The engine tuning, steering wheel, and suspension have been tweaked for an improved drive. Transmission options include a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic).

The Hyundai i20 N Line is available in two variants: N6 and N8. The latter is the top-spec variant that gets both iMT and DCT.

The i20 N Line features a rear disc brake (new), up to six airbags, a touchscreen infotainment system, tyre pressure monitoring, LED projector headlamps, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear parking camera, an electric sunroof, and cruise control. Electronic stability control, hill assist control, and vehicle stability management are offered as standard.

Though the price announcement is expected to happen on September 2, the i20 N Line will undoubtedly retail at a premium over the i20 Turbo (on which it is based). The latter is priced from Rs 8.81 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and rivals the Volkswagen Polo GT TSI and the Tata Altroz i-Turbo.

