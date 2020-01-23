Hyundai Grand i10 Nios To Get Turbo Petrol Variant Like Aura Soon

Published On Jan 23, 2020 11:21 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai hatchback will soon have a triple figure power output

Grand i10 Nios to get detuned 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

It will have an output of 100PS/172Nm and is likely to be limited to a manual gearbox.

Expect it to be based on the Sportz Dual Tone variant of the Nios with added comfort features.

Like the Aura, the sportier Nios variant could get a sportier black interior with red inserts.

The turbocharged Nios will be its most expensive petrol variant with a likely price tag of Rs 7.5 lakh.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hatchback was launched in the second half of 2019. It is the successor to the Grand i10 and it currently comes with a BS6 1.2-litre petrol engine. However, Hyundai has now confirmed that it will get the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine from the recently launched Aura as well. The turbo-petrol Nios is expected to be launched by March 2020.

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine from Hyundai was first introduced in the Venue sub-4m SUV and has now been added to the recently launched Aura sub-4m sedan. However, it has been detuned to an output of 100PS instead of 120PS in the Venue while the torque figure remains the same at 172Nm. The Nios is expected to get the turbocharged petrol engine with the 5-speed manual gearbox just like the Aura.

In the Aura , Hyundai offers the turbo-petrol engine with a single feature-packed variant and a distinct upholstery, which can be referred to as the ‘turbo package’. This package will be offered on the Grand i10 Nios. As seen with the new sub-4m sedan offering, the turbo-petrol Nios is likely to be based on the Sportz Dual Tone variant which gets features like auto AC, push-button start-stop, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather-wrapped steering wheel and rear parking camera. Like the Aura, the turbo-petrol variant of the Nios will get black interiors with red accents and inserts across the dashboard along with dark grey inside door handles.

On the exterior, expect the turbo-petrol variant of the Grand i10 Nios to get the ‘Turbo’ badging on its grille and on the boot. The sportier variant of the Nios might even be known as the N-Line variant .

It is likely to be the most expensive petrol variant with an expected price of around Rs 7.5 lakh. Currently the Nios is only offered with the 1.2-litre petrol engine with a choice of a 5-speed manual or AMT. These petrol variants are priced between Rs 5.05 lakh and Rs 7.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

