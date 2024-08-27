Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Dual-cylinder CNG Variant Explained In Real-life Images

Modified On Aug 27, 2024 11:56 AM By Samarth for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

We have covered the higher-spec Sportz variant of the Grand i10 Nios, featuring its dual-cylinder CNG setup in this detailed gallery

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG was recently updated with the split-cylinder setup as seen on the Exter CNG. It is available in two variants: mid-spec Magna and Sportz. We now have an in-depth look at the higher-spec Sportz variant with this new configuration in our detailed gallery.

Front

The variant snapped here is finished in the Atlas White colour. At the front, it features projector headlights with LED DRLs. The brand's logo, positioned above the grille, has a satin-chrome finish.

Side

In the side profile, the Sportz variant comes with 15-inch dual-tone steel wheels with stylised covers. The ORVMs and door handles are finished in body colour, with turn indicators mounted on the ORVMs. Additionally, the side profile features a dark grey finish for the roof rails, giving a sporty look to the hatchback.

Rear

Hyundai has equipped the Grand i10 Nios Sportz variant with connected LED tail lights but the central piece is not illuminated. This variant includes a rear defogger but does not include a wiper and washer. It is also equipped with a rear parking camera and sensors. On the tailgate, ‘Hy-CNG Duo’ badge is visible, confirming the provision of the dual-cylinder setup.

Boot Space And CNG Kit

The new CNG setup in the boot provides extra luggage space by freeing up the entire boot area as the dual cylinders are housed below the floor. This design allows for ample room, making it ideal for carrying luggage for a weekend trip. Additionally, with this setup, Hyundai provides a puncture repair kit instead of a spare wheel.

Interior

Inside the cabin, there is a dual-tone theme with beige-coloured seats that feature integrated headrests at the front. For the safety perspective, the automaker has provided a fire extinguisher below the front passenger seat. The rear seats are equipped with dual adjustable headrests.

In terms of features, this variant gets an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, manual AC with rear vents, and keyless entry.

On the safety front, it gets six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), and 3-point seat belt for all seats.

Powertrain

Here are the detailed powertrain specifications of the CNG variant of the Grand i10 Nios:

Specification Grand i10 Nios CNG Engine 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 69 PS Torque 95 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT

Price and Rivals

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz variant is priced at Rs 8.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and rivals the Maruti Swift, while also serving as an affordable alternative to Hyundai Exter CNG.

