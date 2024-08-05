Hyundai Exter Dual-cylinder CNG Variant Explained In Real-life Images

Modified On Aug 05, 2024 05:50 PM By Samarth for Hyundai Exter

This split-cylinder technology is available only on the mid-spec (S, SX, and SX Knight Edition) variants, and we have covered the SX variant in a detailed image gallery

Hyundai seems to have taken a leaf out of Tata’s book and it has now introduced dual-cylinder technology on a couple of models, starting with the Hyundai Exter and the Grand i10 Nios. This split-cylinder tech allows customers to have more usable boot space than what is available in conventional CNG cars. Hyundai has introduced this tech only on three variants of its micro-SUV: S, SX, and SX Knight Edition. We have now got our hands on some images of the Exter CNG with the dual-cylinder setup.

The variant in the picture is the mid-spec SX variant of the Exter. The SX variant comes with projector headlights and LED DRLs at the front and a black grille. In the front it features the Exter moniker below Hyundai’s logo.

In the side profile, it features 15-inch steel wheels with stylised covers having a dual-tone finish. You can notice the black roof rails and body coloured door handles. Even the ORVMs (outside rearview mirror) are finished in the same exterior shade and come with the turn indicators.

Moving to the rear, the biggest ‘tell-tale’ sign of it being the updated CNG model is the ‘Hy-CNG Duo’ emblem on the bootlid. Other details like the LED tail lights and defogger are present on this variant.

The main highlight of this new CNG tech is the luggage space and the split-cylinder setup installed in the boot. It helps open up the entire boot space on offer that looks suitable to carry your weekend’s worth of luggage.

Hyundai will not provide a spare wheel with this variant which has been swapped for positioning the newer dual-cylinder CNG tech in the micro SUV. Hyundai has hence chosen to offer it with a puncture repair kit.

Inside, the Exter SX variant features a dual-tone finish on the dashboard. Just below the driver-side AC vent, you can see the fuel switch button, allowing you to seamlessly switch between petrol and CNG modes on the go thanks to the integrated electronic control unit (ECU).

Other features on the SX variant include an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, auto AC with rear vents, front and rear speakers, and a sunroof.

Powertrain

The Exter with dual-cylinder setup is available with following powertrain specifications:

Specification Exter CNG Engine 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 69 PS Torque 95 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT

The updated CNG variant of Hyundai's micro-SUV claims a fuel efficiency of 27.1 km/kg. The SX variant is also available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine which produces 83 PS and 114 Nm. The petrol variant gets an option of 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT.

Prices and Rivals

The SX variant of the Exter CNG with dual-cylinder tech is Rs 9.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The Exter CNG in its new avatar directly rivals the Tata Punch (also available with split-cylinder setup), while it also serves as an alternative to the likes of the Citroen C3, Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

