Hyundai Is Organising Concerts For Its Customers In 5 Indian Cities

Modified On May 03, 2023 06:51 PM By Ansh

Called the “Hyundai Spotlight”, these concerts will be held in Pune, Chandigarh, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

For us car enthusiasts, music to our ears can be anything: discounts on our favourite cars, addition of new feature-rich variants or the literal sound our car makes. But Hyundai has taken it to another level by announcing star-studded concerts for its customers across five metro cities in India.

The dates and details of these concerts are mentioned below.

Date City Artist 13th May Pune Amit Trivedi 21st May Chandigarh Harrdy Sandhu 27th May Delhi Jubin Nautiyal 3rd June Kolkata Papon Live 10th June Bengaluru Sonu Nigam

These concerts are for Hyundai customers exclusively and they can attend them by registering using their vehicle registration number and RC (registration certificate). During the registration process, customers can even choose to bring up to 2 guests with them.

To know more about this, please refer to the press release attached below:

Hyundai Motor India Announces Exclusive Customer Concerts “Hyundai Spotlight” across 5 Cities in India

Gurugram, May 03, 2023: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since inception, today announced an exclusive initiative – Hyundai Spotlight, a customer concert that will be held across 5 cities in India. Aimed at providing unique experiences to its customers, Hyundai Spotlight will witness live performances by popular music artists from the film and music industry at Pune, Chandigarh, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore.

The concerts will be held from 13th May to 10th June this year featuring well-known singers and musicians such as Amit Trivedi, Hardy Sandhu, Jubin Nautiyal, Papon and Sonu Nigam. Hyundai customers would be able to register and participate in these events through Hyundai India social media handles: https://hyundaispotlight.in/ post completing registration and verification process.

Commenting on this unique customer centric initiative, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai Spotlight is a unique and innovative initiative exclusively organised for our beloved existing Hyundai customers. This event aims at celebrating the trust and strong bond we share with them. Hyundai Spotlight stands testament to our promise of being a Smart Mobility partner for our customers and we are absolutely thrilled to create an unforgettable experience that goes beyond car ownership.”

As a lifetime mobility partner for customers, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. provides service offerings that can be experienced through myHyundai App, which is a one stop solution for car buying, car servicing, exploring and accessing all Hyundai products, services and benefits while enjoying lifetime privileges. From online service booking, vehicle status update, pick & drop to online payment facility, a seamless service experience is ensured for customers at their fingertips. With a vast service network of 1500 workshops and over 100 Mobile Service Vans, HMI has always been at the forefront of providing the best ownership experience through innovative solutions & quality service to its customers at a reasonable cost.