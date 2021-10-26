Published On Oct 26, 2021 05:23 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Taigun

The bigger turbocharged petrol engine features cylinder deactivation technology which shuts off two cylinders under minimum stress to improve fuel economy

Volkswagen entered the compact SUV segment with the Taigun in September 2021, with prices ranging from Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, Delhi). It’s available in two trim lines: Dynamic and Performance. The Taigun comes with two engine options: a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit (with cylinder deactivation technology). While both get a 6-speed MT as standard, the former is offered with an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic whereas the latter has an option of a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic).

Let’s see how frugal the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is with the 6-speed manual. Here’s a look at its technical specifications and the claimed vs tested fuel efficiency figures:

Engine 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol Power 150PS Torque 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT Claimed fuel efficiency 18.47kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (City) 13.47kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (Highway) 18.48kmpl

The Taigun 1.5-litre turbo-petrol MT was unable to match its claimed fuel efficiency figure in the city as it fell short by exactly 5kmpl. On the highway, however, it managed to surpass the claimed mileage figure by an infinitesimal amount.

Based on the results from our mileage test from city and highway driving conditions, we’ve estimated how it would perform in mixed driving conditions:

Mileage City:Highway (50:50) City:Highway (25:75) City:Highway (75:25) 15.58kmpl 16.9kmpl 14.44kmpl

If the majority of your usage is restricted to the city, expect the Taigun 1.5-litre turbo-petrol MT to deliver a mileage of around 15kmpl. For those who use their SUV mostly on longer stretches of roads, the fuel efficiency should go up by around 2.5kmpl. In case your commute is split equally between the city and highway, the Taigun 1.5-litre turbo-petrol MT’s mileage could hover around 16kmpl.

It is important to note that fuel efficiency depends on a combination of driving conditions, the car’s condition as well as your driving style, so your experience may vary from ours. If you own a Taigun 1.5-litre turbo-petrol MT, feel free to share your findings with us in the comments.

