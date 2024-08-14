Modified On Aug 14, 2024 11:10 AM By Samarth for Hyundai Creta

The compact SUVs sales, on a whole, crossed 44,000 unit-sales mark in July 2024

The Hyundai Creta has been a frequent table-topper when it comes to compact SUV sales every month, and July 2024 was no different It was the only compact SUV with total sales of over 10,000 units in July 2024. The second position was held by the Maruti Grand Vitara, but it was still under the 10,000-unit sales mark. Let’s take a closer look at the model-wise sales details from the previous month:

Compact SUVs & crossovers July 2024 June 2024 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 17350 16293 6.48 39 33.86 5.14 15225 Maruti Grand Vitara 9397 9679 -2.91 21.12 21.86 -0.74 10456 Toyota Hyryder 7419 4275 73.54 16.67 8.15 8.52 4757 Kia Seltos 5347 6306 -15.2 12.02 23.45 -11.43 6724 Volkswagen Taigun 1564 1519 2.96 3.51 4.59 -1.08 1498 Honda Elevate 1340 2151 -37.7 3.01 0 3.01 2747 Skoda Kushaq 1070 1198 -10.68 2.4 5.76 -3.36 1171 MG Astor 929 938 -0.95 2.08 2.29 -0.21 1037 Citroen C3 Aircross 68 136 -50 0.15 0 0.15 154 Total 44484 42495 4.68

Also Read: Best Selling Cars In July 2024

Key Takeaways

With a 39 percent market share in its segment, the Hyundai Creta was the best-selling compact SUV in July 2024. It recorded sales of 17,300-odd units, which is nearly 6.5 percent month-on-month (MoM) growth.

Maruti dispatched close to 9,400 units of the Grand Vitara in July. Even though its year-on-year (YoY) market share dropped by a small margin, the Maruti SUV’s market share in July stood at a little over 21 percent.

The third position was occupied by the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder with more than 7,400 units shipped. It showed a significant growth with an MoM increase of nearly 74 percent. The Hyryder even exceeded its average monthly sales of the last six months.

The Kia Seltos experienced a decline in sales, with its MoM figure dropping by slightly more than 15 percent in July, with total dispatches of almost 5,300-odd units. Additionally, the compact SUV’s YoY market share decreased by around 11.5 percent.

The Volkswagen Taigun’s total sales crossed the 1,500-unit mark in July. That said, its YoY market share dipped by a small margin.

Demand for Honda’s compact SUV declined significantly by almost 40 percent. The total sales failed to surpass the 1,500-unit mark of the Honda Elevate and it had a market share of a mere 3 percent in July.

The Skoda Kushaq recorded an MoM decline of over 10.5 percent. That said, the Skoda SUV was the last model here to go past the 1,000-unit sales mark.

The MG Astor remained below the 1,000-unit sales mark, holding a little over 2 percent of the market share. The SUV fell short of its average monthly sales of the last 6 months by about 100 units.

The cumulative units shipped of the Citroen C3 Aircross failed to cross the 3-digit mark in July. Its MoM figure dropped by 50 percent, while it had a market share of under 1 percent.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Creta on road price