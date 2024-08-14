All
Hyundai Creta Outsells The Maruti Grand Vitara And Toyota Hyryder In July 2024 Sales

Modified On Aug 14, 2024 11:10 AM By Samarth for Hyundai Creta

The compact SUVs sales, on a whole, crossed 44,000 unit-sales mark in July 2024

Compact SUV sales for July 2024

The Hyundai Creta has been a frequent table-topper when it comes to compact SUV sales every month, and July 2024 was no different It was the only compact SUV with total sales of over 10,000 units in July 2024. The second position was held by the Maruti Grand Vitara, but it was still under the 10,000-unit sales mark. Let’s take a closer look at the model-wise sales details from the previous month:

Compact SUVs & crossovers
 

July 2024

June 2024

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Hyundai Creta

17350

16293

6.48

39

33.86

5.14

15225

Maruti Grand Vitara

9397

9679

-2.91

21.12

21.86

-0.74

10456

Toyota Hyryder

7419

4275

73.54

16.67

8.15

8.52

4757

Kia Seltos

5347

6306

-15.2

12.02

23.45

-11.43

6724

Volkswagen Taigun

1564

1519

2.96

3.51

4.59

-1.08

1498

Honda Elevate

1340

2151

-37.7

3.01

0

3.01

2747

Skoda Kushaq

1070

1198

-10.68

2.4

5.76

-3.36

1171

MG Astor

929

938

-0.95

2.08

2.29

-0.21

1037

Citroen C3 Aircross

68

136

-50

0.15

0

0.15

154

Total

44484

42495

4.68

        

Also Read: Best Selling Cars In July 2024

Key Takeaways

Hyundai Creta

  • With a 39 percent market share in its segment, the Hyundai Creta was the best-selling compact SUV in July 2024. It recorded sales of 17,300-odd units, which is nearly 6.5 percent month-on-month (MoM) growth. 

Maruti Grand Vitara

  • Maruti dispatched close to 9,400 units of the Grand Vitara in July. Even though its year-on-year (YoY) market share dropped by a small margin, the Maruti SUV’s market share in July stood at a little over 21 percent.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

  • The third position was occupied by the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder with more than 7,400 units shipped. It showed a significant growth with an MoM increase of nearly 74 percent. The Hyryder even exceeded its average monthly sales of the last six months.

Kia Seltos

  • The Kia Seltos experienced a decline in sales, with its MoM figure dropping by slightly more than 15 percent in July, with total dispatches of almost 5,300-odd units. Additionally, the compact SUV’s YoY market share decreased by around 11.5 percent.

Volkswagen Taigun

  • The Volkswagen Taigun’s total sales crossed the 1,500-unit mark in July. That said, its YoY market share dipped by a small margin.

Honda Elevate

  • Demand for Honda’s compact SUV declined significantly by almost 40 percent. The total sales failed to surpass the 1,500-unit mark of the Honda Elevate and it had a market share of a mere 3 percent in July.

Skoda Kushaq

  • The Skoda Kushaq recorded an MoM decline of over 10.5 percent. That said, the Skoda SUV was the last model here to go past the 1,000-unit sales mark.

MG Astor

  • The MG Astor remained below the 1,000-unit sales mark, holding a little over 2 percent of the market share. The SUV fell short of its average monthly sales of the last 6 months by about 100 units.

Citroen C3 Aircross

  • The cumulative units shipped of the Citroen C3 Aircross failed to cross the 3-digit mark in July. Its MoM figure dropped by 50 percent, while it had a market share of under 1 percent.

