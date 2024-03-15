Hyundai Creta N Line vs Kia Seltos GTX Line: Compared In Images

Modified On Mar 15, 2024 03:21 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta N Line

Both SUVs feature sportier bumper designs and all-black interiors over their regular variants

The Hyundai Creta N Line was recently launched as a sportier version of the Creta, featuring a sportier front complete with red inserts inside and out, and an all-black interior theme. The Creta N Line is a direct rival to the Kia Seltos GT Line, which also has a sportier front and rear bumper design and all-black interior treatment over its Tech Line variants. We have compared both SUVs in images to see how they compare in terms of design, and what they offer.

Front

Starting with the front, both the Hyundai Creta N Line and the Kia Seltos GT Line feature sportier designs than their respective regular variants. However, it's the Creta N Line that offers more extensive revisions to the front grille, including the integration of an N Line badge. Moreover, the lower part of the front bumper on the Creta N Line also receives red inserts for added flair.

Both SUVs get LED headlights with LED DRLs. The Creta N Line has a quad-beam LED headlight setup and doesn’t feature fog lamps, while the Seltos comes with ice cube LED fog lamps.

Side

From the side as well, the Creta N Line sports more visual differences over the regular variants. There is an N Line badge on the side fender, whereas there's no GT Line badge visible on the profile of the Seltos. The sportier version of the Creta comes with body-coloured door handles, whereas the Seltos GT Line is equipped with chrome-finished door handles. Additionally, the Creta N Line incorporates red highlights on the side sill, enhancing its sporty appearance and aiding in its differentiation from the regular Creta. In contrast to the Seltos, the ORVMs on the Creta N Line are completely blacked out.

Both the Hyundai Creta N Line and the Kia Seltos are equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels. However, it's the Creta N Line that stands out more with the red brake callipers and 'N' badging on the centre caps of the wheels.

Rear

Both SUVs here get connected LED headlights at the rear. The Creta N Line gets an ‘N Line’ badge on its tailgate. Similarly, the Seltos’ tailgate also gets a ‘GT Line’ badge. Again, the sportier Creta boasts red highlights on the rear bumper. In both case, these compact SUVs come with dual-tip exhausts but surprisingly, it’s the Seltos that has a proper split exhaust while the Creta N Line adds them to the end of single exit. Which one looks better becomes a matter of preference.

Interior

The Creta N Line and Seltos GT Line both feature an all-black interior theme. However, it’s the Hyundai SUV that goes a step further with red inserts on the dashboard. The steering wheel on the Creta N Line is a 3-spoke N Line-specific unit with an N Line badge, different from the steering wheel design in the regular Creta. The Seltos GT Line also bears 'GT Line' branding on its steering wheel. Both SUVs also boast metal-finished pedals, with the Creta N Line additionally featuring N Line branding on the gear lever.

Both SUVs feature all-black leatherette seat upholstery with red stitching, though the Creta's red stitching is more prominent. The Creta N Line further enhances its branding with 'N' insignia on the seats, whereas the headrests of the Seltos GT Line bear 'GT Line' branding.

Features & Safety

The Hyundai Creta N Line and Kia Seltos GT Line are both loaded with amenities like dual 10.25-inch screens (one for the infotainment and the other for the driver’s display), 8-speaker Bose sound system, and a panoramic sunroof. In terms of safety, both SUVs offer six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

One important difference here is that the Creta N Line is based on the regular Creta and has no real feature differences over it. However, the Seltos GTX Line variant is the top-end variant of the SUV with more features than the top-spec Tech Line variant.

Powertrain & Transmission

The Creta N Line and Seltos GT Line both are powered by the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS / 253 Nm). Both get a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT automatic). However, only the Creta N Line comes with a choice of a “proper” 6-speed manual transmission.

That said, the GT Line variants of the Kia Seltos also get the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS / 250 Nm), mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Price Range

Hyundai Creta N Line Kia Seltos GT Line Rs 16.82 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh (introductory) Rs 19.38 lakh to Rs 19.98 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Both of these performance-oriented mass-market SUVs can be regarded as an alternative to the Volkswagen Taigun GT and Skoda Kushaq.

