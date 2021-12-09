Hyundai Creta Gets Ahead Of Kia Seltos Again To Be The Best Selling Compact SUV
Published On Dec 09, 2021 08:47 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta
The relatively newer VW Taigun stays ahead of the Skoda Kushaq in terms of sales
The compact SUV segment grew for the third time in 2021 with the addition of the MG Astor. Earlier this year, we also witnessed the launch of the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. There are now nine contenders in this space, so let’s see how each of them fared in terms of sales during November 2021:
|
November 2021
|
October 2021
|
MoM Growth
|
Market share current (%)
|
Market share (% last year)
|
YoY mkt share (%)
|
Average sales (6 months)
|
Hyundai Creta
|
10300
|
6455
|
59.56
|
41.81
|
42.31
|
-0.5
|
9619
|
Kia Seltos
|
8859
|
10488
|
-15.53
|
35.96
|
32.41
|
3.55
|
8083
|
Mahindra Scorpio
|
3370
|
3304
|
1.99
|
13.68
|
13.11
|
0.57
|
3049
|
Volkswagen Taigun
|
2849
|
2551
|
11.68
|
11.56
|
0
|
11.56
|
669
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
1876
|
2413
|
-22.25
|
7.61
|
0
|
7.61
|
1190
|
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
|
1782
|
1524
|
16.92
|
7.23
|
10.13
|
-2.9
|
1537
|
MG Astor
|
1018
|
0
|
0
|
4.13
|
0
|
4.13
|
0
|
Renault Duster
|
221
|
786
|
-71.88
|
0.89
|
1.46
|
-0.57
|
248
|
Nissan Kicks
|
100
|
230
|
-56.52
|
0.4
|
0.55
|
-0.15
|
170
|
Total
|
24632
|
22787
|
8.09
|
99.97
-
The Creta has regained its usual spot at the top of the segment, selling 10,300 units the previous month. That’s a 60 percent increase in monthly sales, from 6,455 units in October 2021.
-
The Kia Seltos is at number two, selling 8,859 units in December 2021. Its MoM sales saw a 15 percent decline, from 10,488 units sold in October.
-
The soon-to-be-replaced Mahindra Scorpio maintains its third position, with its 6-month average sales standing at 3,049 units.
-
Volkswagen Taigun has outperformed Skoda Kushaq for the second month in a row, selling close to 2,900 units and an 11 percent increase in the monthly sales.
-
On the other hand, the Kushaq’s monthly sales dipped by 22 percent and fell short of its sibling by around 1,000 units.
-
The Maruti S-Cross witnessed a 17 percent increase in the monthly sales, while maintaining its 6-months average sale of around 1,500 units.
-
The segment’s latest entrant, the MG Astor, sold only 1,000 units in its first month of sales. Its figures have been lower than expected and deliveries stand delayed due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage.
-
The last two positions are held by the Renault Duster and Nissan Kicks, both seeing a sharp decline of over 50 percent in terms of monthly sales.
