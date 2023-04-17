English | हिंदी

Hyundai Creta Dominates Compact SUVs In March 2023 Sales

Modified On Apr 17, 2023 10:53 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta

The Maruti Grand Vitara is catching up as it also crossed the 10,000 monthly units mark, well clear of the Kia Seltos 

Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun

In March 2023, the compact SUV segment witnessed an overall month-on-month growth of 14 per cent compared to February. While most SUVs in the segment have registered double-digit growth in sales, Kia Seltos saw a decline of 18 per cent. 

Here’s a detailed breakdown of model-wise compact SUV sales in March 2023:

 

March 2023

February 2023

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Hyundai Creta

14026

10421

34.59

29.05

38.19

-9.14

12288

Maruti Grand Vitara

10045

9183

9.38

20.81

0

20.81

6878

Mahindra Scorpio

8788

6950

26.44

18.2

21.98

-3.78

7683

Kia Seltos

6554

8012

-18.19

13.57

30.52

-16.95

9090

Toyota Hyryder

3474

3307

5.04

7.19

0

7.19

3228

Skoda Kushaq

2252

1783

26.3

4.66

9.06

-4.4

1984

Volkswagen Taigun

1976

1657

19.25

4.09

8.63

-4.54

2022

MG Astor

1151

1020

12.84

2.38

8.15

-5.77

1309

Total

48266

42333

14.01

99.95

      

Key Takeaways

Hyundai Creta

  • Hyundai Creta maintains its top spot in the segment, with the biggest MoM increase of 34.59 percent for an impressive tally of just over 14,000 units. While it still retains the highest market share at 29 percent, it has lost a fair bit of share compared to last year thanks to new segment rivals.

Maruti Grand Vitara

  • The demand for the Maruti Grand Vitara seems to be maintaining its upward trend, crossing the 10,000 unit mark and holding on to the second spot in the segment’s March sales. It also holds more than 20% of the market share based on the previous month.

Mahindra Scorpio N and Classic

  • With over 8,500 dispatches last month, the Mahindra Scorpio has surpassed the Kia Seltos to become the segment's third best-selling SUV. However, it is worth noting that this tally does include figures for both the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic. It had the second highest MoM increase of more than 26%. Also, its March sales were more than the average sales of the last six months. 

Kia Seltos

  • As Kia Seltos drops down to fourth position in the sales chart, it’s the only SUV in the segment that has seen a decline of over 18 per cent. In the month of March, Kia’s compact SUV had over 6,500 units sold.

Toyota Hyryder

  • The demand for the Toyota Hyryder is relatively stable, it had a slight MoM growth of over 5 percent, with sales of over 3,400 units.

Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun

  • Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun have also seen a growth of 26.3 percent and 19.25 percent over the past month, respectively. However, their total market share was still under 10 percent.

MG Astor

