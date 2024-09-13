Modified On Sep 13, 2024 03:24 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta

Owing to two recent launches, the compact SUV segment experienced an overall growth of around 10 percent in monthly sales in August 2024

In August 2024, the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Kia Seltos dominated the sales chart of the compact SUV segment. The segment witnessed an overall increase of nearly 10 percent in monthly sales, thanks to two new entrants: the Citroen Basalt and the Tata Curvv. While these two are SUV-coupes, they slot in the compact SUV segment. Let’s see how each compact SUV performed in August 2024.

Compact SUVs & crossovers August 2024 July 2024 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 16762 17350 -3.38 34.4 28.48 5.92 15914 Maruti Grand Vitara 9021 9397 -4 18.51 24.33 -5.82 9783 Kia Seltos 6536 5347 22.23 13.41 22.03 -8.62 6550 Toyota Hyryder 6534 7419 -11.92 13.41 8.48 4.93 5070 Tata Curvv 3455 0 0 0 0 0 0 Honda Elevate 1723 1340 28.58 3.53 5.81 -2.28 2206 Volkswagen Taigun 1628 1564 4.09 3.34 4 -0.66 1546 Skoda Kushaq 1502 1070 40.37 3.08 4.96 -1.88 1169 MG Astor 937 929 0.86 1.92 1.88 0.04 1031 Citroen Basalt 579 0 0 0 0 0 0 Citroen C3 Aircross 38 68 -44.11 0.07 0 0.07 154 Total 48715 44484 9.51

Key Takeaways

The Hyundai Creta, as seen frequently, dominated the sales chart with close to 16,800 dispatches in August 2024. It was the only compact SUV to cross the mark of 10,000-unit sales. Though Creta’s monthly sales saw a slight decline of over 3 percent, it still had the highest market share of more than 34 percent in the compact SUV space in India. Note that these figures also include Creta N Line sales.

With over 9,000 dispatches, the Maruti Grand Vitara was the second best-selling compact SUV in August 2024. However, Maruti's compact SUV experienced a decline of 4 percent in monthly sales, while its year-on-year (YoY) market share also went down by nearly 6 percent.

Kia sold more than 6,500 units of the Seltos in August 2024. The Seltos’ month-on-month (MoM) sales grew by nearly 1,200 units. However, its YoY market share declined by nearly 9 percent.

The Toyota Hyryder, essentially a rebadged and redesigned version of the Grand Vitara, found more than 6,500 buyers last month, closely tailing the Kia SUV. Though its monthly sales went down by almost 12 percent, the Hyryder’s August 2024 sales were still nearly 1,500 units more than the average sales of the last 6 months.

The Tata Curvv, one the newest entrants in the compact SUV space, found over 3,400 buyers in August 2024. Note that these figures may only apply to the Curvv EV, as it was the first to be introduced in the market in August ahead of the Curvv ICE (internal combustion engine) version whose deliveries started in September 2024.

Recording a MoM growth of over 28.5 percent, the Honda Elevate’s dispatch figures stood at over 1,700 units in August 2024. The Elevate also lost a little over 2 percent of market share on the YoY basis.

Both Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun together crossed the sales mark of 3,000 units in August 2024. The Kushaq recorded the highest growth of more than 40 percent in monthly sales, while the Taigun’s MoM number increased by slightly over 4 percent.

Though MG Astor also had almost similar sales numbers in August 2024 as July, it still didn’t cross the sales mark of 1,000 units.

The newly launched Citroen Basalt performed better than other Citroen models, and found 579 customers in August 2024. The Basalt is an SUV-coupe which directly competes with the Tata Curvv.

The Citroen C3 Aircross on other hand only found 38 buyers in August 2024, and saw the highest decline of around 44 percent in monthly sales.

