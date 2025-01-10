Hyundai Creta Electric Buy Or Hold: Is It Worth The Wait Or Should You Pick Its Rivals?

The Hyundai Creta Electric is set to become the most affordable EV offering in Hyundai India’s lineup yet. Is it really worth the wait? We find out here

The Hyundai Creta Electric has already been unveiled and is set to be launched on January 17, on the very first day of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Hyundai is already accepting orders for the all-electric version of the Creta. It is set to become the most affordable EV offering in Hyundai India’s lineup yet, and is also expected to be more feature-rich than its ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart. Do these things make it worth the wait, or should you opt for one of its rivals: Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and Mahindra BE 6.

Before that, let’s first have a look at the prices of the its rivals, along with the expected price for the Creta Electric:

Model Price Hyundai Creta Electric Rs 17 lakh to Rs 22.15 lakh (expected) Tata Curvv EV Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh MG ZS EV Rs 18.98 lakh to Rs 25.75 lakh Mahindra BE 6 Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

Tata Curvv EV: Buy For Looks, Features, And A More Potent Electric Powertrain

The Tata Curvv EV is a worthy pick if you want your SUV to stand out from the conventional-styled offerings. Apart from its SUV-coupe design, the Curvv EV is loaded with premium features like dual 12.3-inch screens, auto AC, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) charging functionalities. Its safety kit includes 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The Curvv EV gets two battery pack options: 45 kWh and 55 kWh, offering a maximum claimed range of up to 502 km (MIDC Part I+II). The former is mated to an electric motor which makes 150 PS, while the latter comes paired with a 167 PS electric motor. Both versions offer a torque output of 215 Nm.

MG ZS EV: Buy For A Well-appointed Interior And A Power Powertrain

The MG ZS EV is known for offering a perfect balance between practicality, comfort, and power. It has a traditional design of a compact SUV, much like the Creta Electric, comes loaded with features, however priced a little bit premium compared to the Tata Curvv EV. It offers a well-appointed interior and the dashboard and door pads generously employ soft-touch trim. It is loaded with amenities like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, and a 6-way powered driver seat. It also has auto AC with rear vents, a PM 2.5 filter, and a 6-speaker setup that includes two tweeters. The electric SUV is also provided with connected car tech and a wireless phone charger.

It uses a 50.3 kWh battery pack mated to an electric motor, making 177 PS and 280 Nm. The MG EV has a claimed range of 461 km.

Mahindra BE 6: Buy For Design, Features, And Performance

The Mahindra BE 6 is the most futuristic and powerful electric SUV among all the models mentioned above. The interior also feels like something straight out of a sci-fi movie, closely resembling the concept. It gets best-in-class features like dual integrated screen setup (one for the touchscreen infotainment system and the other for the driver’s display), multi-zone AC, dual wireless phone charger and a 1400 W 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Other features include a fixed glass roof with ambient lighting patterns, an augmented reality-based heads-up display, and a selfie camera. Mahindra is offering the BE 6 with 7 airbags (as standard), an electronic stability program (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and level 2 ADAS tech such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and forward-collision warning.

The BE 6 is offered with two battery pack choices: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The motor produces 231 PS with the standard battery and 286 PS with the larger pack, and this power is sent to the rear wheels. The claimed range of the BE 6 is 682 km (MIDC part I + Part II).

Hyundai Creta Electric: Hold For Affordability And Reliability

The Hyundai Creta is one of the highest-selling models in India, and the nameplate has earned significant trust among Indian buyers. Moreover, the Creta Electric is also expected to undercut the MG ZS EV and Mahindra BE 6 by a significant margin. It gets features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, wireless phone charger and ambient lighting. Passenger safety will be taken care of by 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold and Level-2 ADAS.

Hyundai will offer the Creta Electric with two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 51.4 KWh. The former offer a claimed range of 390 km, while the latter offers a claimed range of 473 km.

Now, will you wait for the Hyundai Creta Electric or will you pick one of its rivals? Share your opinions in the comments below.

