Hyundai Aura vs Rivals: Feature Comparison

Hyundai recently launched the Aura. So, let’s see how it fares against its rivals in terms of features.

Hyundai has launched the Aura at a starting price of Rs 5.80 lakh (ex-showroom India). It rivals the likes of the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Figo Aspire, and the Tata Tigor. So, let’s find out how the new Aura stands against its rivals in terms of features.

Safety:

All the cars here come with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and front seatbelt reminder as standard. The Amaze, Dzire and the Aura also come with ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard. The Figo Aspire is the only car here to get up to 6 airbags, but that is limited to the top variant only.

Infotainment:

All the cars get a 2-din music system with Bluetooth in the lower variants. In the higher variants, all these come with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Here are the screen sizes:

Hyundai Aura 8-inch Maruti Suzuki Dzire 7-inch Honda Amaze 7-inch Ford Figo Aspire 6.5-inch (lower variants get 7-inch unit but no Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) Tata Tigor 7-inch

Comfort Features:

Features Aura Dzire Tigor Figo Aspire Amaze Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs Y Y Y Y Y Auto AC Y Y Y Y Y Rear AC vents Y Y N N N Auto dimming IRVM N N N Y N Cruise control Y N N N Y Tilt and telescopic steering Tilt Tilt Tilt Tilt Tilt Front adjustable headrest Y Y Y Y Y Rear adjustable headrest Y Y N Y Y Height adjustable driver's seat Y Y Y Y Y Rear view camera Y Y Y Y Y Auto headlamps N Y N Y N Rain sensing wipers N N N Y N Push button start Y Y Y Y Y

Majority of the features mentioned above are from the top variants of the cars. In the lower variants, these cars are equipped with manual AC, manually adjustable ORVMs, and manual headlamps.

Aura and the Dzire are the only cars to feature rear AC vents.

The Aspire is the only car to get auto dimming IRVM.

Only the Aura and the Amaze are equipped with cruise control.

The Aspire is the only car to get rain-sensing wipers.

Exterior:

Features Aura Dzire Tigor Figo Aspire Amaze Projector headlamps Y Y Y N N LED headlamps N Y N N N Alloy wheels 15-inch 15-inch 15-inch 15-inch 15-inch Body coloured bumpers, ORVMs and door handles Y Y Y Y Y LED DRLs Y Y Y N N Turn indicators on ORVMs Y Y Y Y Y Shark Fin antenna Y N Y N Y Fog lamps Projector Yes Yes Front & rear yes

The Dzire is the only car here to get LED headlamps.

The Aspire is the only car to miss out on LED DRLs, but it gets rear fog lamps that every other car misses out on.

The Aura is the only car to feature projector fog lamps.

