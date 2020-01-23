Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Dzire: Which Sub-4m Sedan To Buy?

Published On Jan 23, 2020 02:00 PM By Saransh for Hyundai Aura

Can the Aura take on the segment leader? We find out

Launched at a starting price of Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom India), the Aura enters the highly competitive sub-4m sedan segment in India as a successor to the Xcent. Leading the segment is the Maruti Dzire with a monthly sales figure of around 19k units. Is the new Aura capable of taking on the segment leader? Find out in the comparison below.

Dimensions:

Hyundai Aura Maruti Dzire Difference Length 3995mm 3995mm Nil Width 1680mm 1735mm +55mm (Dzire is wider) Height 1520mm 1515mm +5mm (Aura is taller Wheelbase 2450mm 2450mm Nil Boot Space 402L 378L +24L (Aura has more space)

Both the cars are identical in terms of length and wheelbase. However, when it comes to width and height, the Dzire and the Aura take the lead, respectively. In terms of boot space, the Aura has a clear advantage over the Maruti Dzire.

Engines:

Petrol:

Hyundai Aura Maruti Dzire Engine 1.2-litre 1.0-litre turbo petrol 1.2-litre Emission BS6 BS6 BS6 Power 83PS 100PS 83PS Torque 113Nm 172Nm 113Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT/AMT Fuel Economy 20.50kmpl/20.10kmpl 20.50kmpl 21.21kmpl/21.21kmpl

The Aura is available with two petrol engines to choose from. The Dzire, on the other hand, is offered with a single petrol unit.

Both 1.2-litre petrol engines have identical power and torque outputs and are offered with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

However, when it comes to fuel economy, the Maruti takes a slight lead with 21.21kmpl over Aura’s 20.50kmpl.

Aura’s 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit is the most powerful engine here. It is available with a 5-speed manual transmission and has a fuel economy of 20.50kmpl.

The FE figure of Aura’s 1.0-litre turbo unit is identical to that of its 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine.

Diesel:

Hyundai Aura Maruti Dzire Engine 1.2-litre 1.3-litre Emission BS6 BS4 Power 75PS 75PS Torque 190Nm 190Nm Transmission 5MT/AMT 5-speed MT/AMT Fuel Economy 25.35kmpl/25.40kmpl 28.40kmpl/28.40kmpl

While the Aura gets a BS6 diesel engine, the Dzire comes with a BS4 unit.

Despite being of different capacities, both these engines have an identical power and torque output.

Both these engines are mated to a 5-speed MT as well as a 5-speed AMT.

As far as fuel economy is concerned, the Dzire is way more frugal than the Aura both with manual as well as automatic transmissions.

It is to be noted that Maruti Dzire diesel will be on sale until March 31, 2020 only since the carmaker is set to discontinue all its diesel cars from April 2020.

Detailed Petrol Prices:

Hyundai Aura Maruti Dzire E- Rs 5.80 lakh LXI- Rs 5.82 lakh S- Rs 6.56 lakh VXI- Rs 6.73 lakh SX- Rs 7.30 lakh ZXI- Rs 7.32 lakh SX(O)- Rs 7.86 lakh ZXI+ Rs 8.21 lakh SX+ MT(1.0-litre turbo)- Rs 8.55 lakh S AMT- Rs 7.06 lakh VXI AGS- Rs 7.20 lakh SX+ AMT- Rs 8.05 lakh ZXI AGS- Rs 7.79 lakh ZXI+ AGS- Rs 8.68 lakh

Petrol Variants Compared:

Hyundai Aura E vs Maruti Dzire LXI

Hyundai Aura E Rs 5.80 lakh Maruti Dzire LXI Rs 5.82 lakh Difference Rs 2,000 (Dzire is more expensive)

Common Features: Body coloured bumpers, Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, speed alert system, front seat belt reminder, manual AC, tilt-adjustable steering wheel and roof antenna.

What Aura E offers over Dzire LXI: Adjustable rear headrests, adjustable front headrest, front power windows, cooled glove box and internally adjustable ORVMs.

What Dzire LXI offers over Aura E: Nothing.

Verdict: At almost identical prices, the Aura offers more features than the Dzire, making it a more sensible pick over the base-spec Maruti.

Hyundai Aura S vs Maruti Dzire VXI

Hyundai Aura S Rs 6.56 lakh Maruti Dzire VXI Rs 6.73 lakh Difference Rs 26,000 (Dzire is more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): Body-coloured ORVMs, body-coloured door handles, wheel cover, speed-sensing door lock, day/night IRVM, 2-DIN music system with Bluetooth and steering-mounted controls, central locking, keyless entry, rear AC vents, rear centre armrest with cup holder, front and rear power windows, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat and adjustable front headrest.

What Aura S offers over Dzire VXI: Front projector fog lamps, rear defogger and LED DRLs.

What Dzire VXI offers over Aura S: Anti theft system.

Verdict: The Aura continues to be our pick. Despite being more affordable, it offers more features than the Dzire.

Hyundai Aura SX vs Maruti Dzire ZXI:

Hyundai Aura SX Rs 7.30 lakh Maruti Dzire ZXI Rs 7.32 lakh Difference Rs 2,000 (Dzire is more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): 15-inch alloy wheels, front fog lamps, rear defogger, push-button start and electrically foldable ORVMs.

What Aura SX offers over Dzire ZXI: 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reverse parking camera and LED DRLs.

What Dzire ZXI offers over Aura SX: Auto AC, leather-wrapped steering wheel and anti theft system.

Verdict: It’s a close call here. However, we will suggest you to go for the Dzire as it gets automatic AC over the Aura. It does misses out on a touchscreen infotainment system and parking camera which the Aura gets, but that can be fitted as an accessory. On the contrary, the auto AC, which the Aura misses out, cannot be added as an accessory, making the Dzire a more reasonable pick.

Hyundai Aura SX(O) vs Maruti Dzire ZXI+:

Hyundai Aura SX(O) Rs 7.86 lakh Maruti Dzire ZXI+ Rs 8.21 lakh Difference Rs 35,000 (Dzire is more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): Projector headlamps, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, parking camera, auto AC, LED DRLs and leather-wrapped steering wheel.

What Aura SX(O) offers over Dzire ZXI+: Cruise control and wireless mobile charging.

What Dzire ZXI+ offers over Aura SX(O): Automatic LED headlamps.

Verdict: The Aura is our pick here. It does misses out on LED headlamps but it is a fair trade off considering it costs Rs 35,000 less than the Dzire. Also, the Hyundai gets premium features like cruise control and wireless mobile charging which the Maruti misses out on.

Petrol Automatic:

Hyundai Aura S AMT vs Maruti Dzire VXI AGS:

Hyundai Aura S AMT Rs 7.06 lakh Maruti Dzire VXI AGS Rs 7.20 lakh Difference Rs 14,000 (Dzire is more expensive)

Common Features: Body coloured bumpers, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, speed alert system, front seatbelt reminder, manual AC, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, roof antenna, body-coloured ORVMs, body-coloured door handles, speed-sensing door lock, day/night IRVM, 2-DIN music system with Bluetooth and steering-mounted controls, central locking, keyless entry, rear AC vents, rear centre armrest with cup holder, front and rear power windows, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat and adjustable front headrest.

What Aura S AMT offers over Dzire VXI AGS: Front projector fog lamps, rear defogger, 15-inch steel wheels, electrically foldable ORVMs and LED DRLs.

What Dzire VXI AGS offers over Aura S AMT: Anti theft system and wheel covers.

Verdict: The Aura continues to be our pick. Despite being more affordable, it comes out as more complete package than the Dzire.

Hyundai Aura SX+ AMT vs Maruti Dzire ZXI AGS:

Hyundai Aura SX+ AMT Rs 8.05 lakh Maruti Dzire ZXI AGS Rs 7.79 lakh Difference Rs 26,000 (Aura is more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): 15-inch alloy wheels, front fog lamps, auto AC, rear defogger, push-button start and electrically-foldable ORVMs.

What Aura SX+ AMT offers over Dzire ZXI AGS: 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reverse parking camera, wireless mobile charger, projector headlamps and LED DRLs.

What Dzire ZXI AGS offers over Aura SX+ AMT: Leather-wrapped steering wheel and anti theft system. Verdict: The Aura is our pick here. It is certainly more expensive than the Dzire, but the additional features it gets for the said premium is justified in our books.

