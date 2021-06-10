Hyundai Alcazar To Launch on June 18

Modified On Jun 10, 2021 12:31 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Alcazar

The SUV’s pre-launch bookings are underway for a token of Rs 25,000

The Alcazar will be available in 6 and 7-seater configurations, depending on the chosen variant.

Will be available in six trims, with two extra dual-tone options for the top-spec Signature and Signature (O) trims.

Will feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster, and wireless charging.

Will be powered by 159PS 2.0-litre petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines, both paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Hyundai has said it will launch and reveal the prices of the Alcazar on June 18. The confirmation comes just a day after the three-row SUV’s variants, features, and interior design were unveiled.

The Alcazar will be available in six trims: Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, and Signature (O). The last two trims will come with dual-tone colour options as well. The SUV will be available as both 6 and 7-seaters, depending on the variant you choose.

The Alcazar will feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic AC, ventilated front seats, a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a voice-operated panoramic sunroof, a powered driver seat, and wireless charging.

Passenger safety will be taken care of by up to six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control.

The Alcazar is provided with two engines: a 159PS/191Nm 2.0-litre petrol and a 115PS/250Nm 1.5-litre diesel. Both engines will be paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The Alcazar also gets three drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport) coupled with as many traction modes (Snow, Sand, and Mud).

Hyundai is expected to price the Alcazar slightly higher than the Creta -- between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. The SUV will rival the MG Hector Plus , Tata Safari , and the Mahindra XUV700 .