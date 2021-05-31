Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted Overseas In Camouflage

Published On May 31, 2021 06:38 PM By Dhruv for Hyundai Creta

Unlikely to arrive in Indian showrooms before late-2022

The facelifted Creta has been spied overseas in heavy camouflage, but it doesn’t look like Hyundai has done a lot to tinker with the overall shape of the car.

Current-gen Hyundai Creta

From the looks of it, the updated model will feature changes to the headlamp cluster and the grille. While we are able to get a peek at the headlamps in these images, the grille is well hidden. However, the facelifted Creta could follow Hyundai’s latest design language. With this new language, the overall design of the car feels angular, and yet the designers have managed to make it flow from one panel to another. A great example of this is the next-gen Tucson that is expected to arrive in India in the near future.

While we can’t get a look at the rear in the pictures, our educated guess is Hyundai will make some changes. For instance, a light bar connecting the two tail lamps would look pretty good. It is currently one of the more popular aftermarket accessories for the Hyundai Creta. As far as the interior is concerned, we don’t have any images but we expect Hyundai to make minor changes and add a few features.

As far as its India plans are concerned, there is still some time. We saw the second-gen Creta being launched overseas in 2019 and it came to India after an entire year. We expect Hyundai to follow a similar timeline for its facelift, so possibly sometime in late-2022.

