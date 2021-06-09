Hyundai Alcazar Official Pre-launch Bookings Open; Interior And Features Revealed

Published On Jun 09, 2021 12:41 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Alcazar

You can reserve the SUV for a token amount of Rs 25,000

The Alcazar will be available in eight variants: Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, Signature (O), Signature Dual Tone, and Signature (O) Dual Tone.

It will be offered in eight exterior shades, including two dual-tone options.

Hyundai has also revealed the interior which gets a fully digital driver’s display and a dual-tone cabin layout.

Features on board will include wireless charging, ventilated front seats, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

Hyundai is expected to price it from Rs 13 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai has started accepting official bookings for the Alcazar for Rs 25,000 and also revealed the SUV’s interior and features.

We finally have our first look at the interior of the three-row SUV. It is near identical to that of the Creta, with a few differences in the form of a black and brown cabin layout and a full-digital instrument cluster. Besides, it will be equipped with the same features as the Creta, including the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, ventilated front seats, and wireless charging. It will also come with 64-colour ambient lighting, a voice-operated panoramic sunroof, and an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat. Safety could be covered by multiple airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control.

The Alcazar will be available in eight variants: Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, Signature (O), Signature Dual Tone, and Signature (O) Dual Tone. However, only the optional variants come with an automatic gearbox. The base-spec Prestige is the only trim to get both 6- and 7-seater configurations, while the rest get either one. While the petrol-powered Prestige (O) gets a 6-seater layout, the diesel equivalent can seat up to seven.

Hyundai has also revealed the colour options of the SUV. It will be offered in six monotone paints: Phantom Black, Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, and Taiga Brown. The Polar White and Titan Grey schemes will also come with the optional black roof.

Also Read: Hyundai Kona Electric, i20, And Others Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh This June

The Alcazar will be offered with two engines: a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. While the petrol engine is an uprated version of the Elantra and Tucson, producing 159PS and 191Nm here, the diesel engine is the same as the Creta (115PS/250Nm). Both engines will be available with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The Alcazar also gets three drive modes: Eco, City, and Sport as well as three traction modes: snow, sand, and mud.

We expect Hyundai to price the Alcazar between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will take on the Tata Safari , MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500, and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 .