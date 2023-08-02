  • English
Honda Elevate vs Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun And MG Astor: Specifications Compared

Modified On Aug 02, 2023 11:53 AM By CarDekho for Honda Elevate

Let’s see how the all-new Honda SUV fares against its premium rivals on paper

Honda Elevate vs rivals

The compact SUV segment is all set for the introduction of the Honda Elevate. Bookings of the SUV are already open and the prices are scheduled to be announced in early September. So, while we wait for the launch, let’s have a look at how the Elevate fares against some of its rivals like the Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and the MG Astor.

Dimensions

Honda Elevate

Skoda Kushaq

VW Taigun

MG Astor

Length

4,312mm

4,225mm

4,221mm

4,323mm

Width

1,790mm

1,760mm

1,760mm

1,809mm

Height 

1,650mm

1,612mm

1,612mm

1,650mm

Wheelbase

2,650mm

2,651mm

2,651mm

2,585mm

Boot Space

458 litres

385 litres

385 litres

-

Honda Elevate

  • The Elevate, along with the Astor, is the tallest SUV here, which should mean more headroom for the occupants.

  • In terms of length and width, the Elevate comes second only to the Astor, that too by a small margin.

MG Astor

  • The MG Astor has the shortest wheelbase here while the other three are quite similar.

  • The Honda Elevate has the most luggage-carrying capacity here, followed by the VW-Skoda twins.

Powertrain

Honda Elevate

Skoda Kushaq/ VW Taigun

MG Astor

Engine

1.5-litre petrol NA

1.0-litre turbo petrol

1.5-litre turbo petrol 

1.5-litre petrol NA

1.4-litre turbo petrol

Power

121PS

115PS

150PS

110PS

140PS

Torque

145Nm

178Nm

250Nm

144Nm

220Nm

Transmission

6MT, CVT

6MT, 6AT

6MT, 7DSG

5MT, CVT

6AT

FE

15.31kmpl, 16.92kpl

19.76kmpl, 18.79kmpl/ 19.87kmpl, 18.15kmpl

18.6kmpl, 18.86kmpl/ 18.61kmpl, 19.01kmpl

-

-

  • All these SUVs are offered only with petrol engines. While the Elevate has a single engine option, all other three are offered with two engine options. The Elevate also has the least claimed fuel economy for naturally-aspirated powertrains.

Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

  • The VW-Skoda twins come only with turbocharged petrol engines, with the larger 1.5-litre units distinguished by both performance and efficiency.

  • The Honda Elevate and Astor are the only ones here to come with a naturally aspirated petrol engine. While both get a similar capacity engine, the Honda makes more power and torque. 

  • Coming to automatics, while the Elevate and Astor (1.5-litre) come with a CVT gearbox, the VW-Skoda twins get options of a torque converter and a dual-clutch unit. With the 1.4-litre turbo, the MG Astor gets a 6-speed torque converter as its sole transmission option. 

Also Read: Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Maruti Grand Vitara vs Toyota Hyryder: Specification Comparison

Feature Highlights

Common Features

Honda Elevate 

Skoda Kushaq

VW Taigun

MG Astor

Auto LED headlamps with DRLs

LED tail lamps

17-inch diamond cut alloys

Leatherette upholstery

Auto AC

Rear parking camera

Up to six airbags

Connected car tech

Hill launch assist

Single-pane electric sunroof

Semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch screen

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless mobile charging

Vehicle stability assist

Honda lane watch camera

ADAS

Single-pane electric sunroof

8-inch digital instrument cluster

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless mobile charging

Ventilated front seats

Rain sensing wipers

Cruise control

Electronic stability control

Traction control 

Single-pane electric sunroof

8-inch digital instrument cluster

10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless mobile charging

Ventilated front seats

Ambient lighting

Rain sensing wipers

Engine idle start stop

Electronic stability control

Cruise control (AT only)

Traction control 

Panoramic sunroof

8-inch digital instrument cluster

10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Digital key

6-way power adjustable driver’s seat

Rain sensing wipers

Electronic stability control

Traction control

Hill descent control

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Tyre pressure monitoring system

360-degree camera

Heated ORVMs

ADAS

 MG Astor 360-degree camera

  • While all four SUVs here are quite well equipped, the Astor has a substantial advantage over the others with unique features like connected car tech, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof and a powered driver’s seat.

Honda Elevate ADAS

  • The Elevate and the Astor are the only two SUVs here to get ADAS features like front collision warning, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

  • Common features on offer include auto LED headlamps, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto-dimming IRVM and auto AC with rear vents.

Volkswagen Taigun digital instrument cluster

  • Save for the Elevate, which gets a semi-digital instrumentation with a 7-inch TFT display, all the SUVs here come with an 8-inch digital instrument cluster. 

Prices

Honda Elevate

Skoda Kushaq

VW Taigun

MG Astor

Rs 12 lakh to 17 lakh (expected)

Rs 11.59 lakh to Rs 19.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Rs 11.62 lakh to Rs 19.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Rs 10.82 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

The Volkswagen-Skoda twins have the highest entry-level pricing in the segment while the Honda Elevate is expected to undercut their top-spec variants. Production for the all-new Japanese SUV has begun and customers should be able to check it out at dealerships around mid-August.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Facelift vs Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, And Toyota Hyryder: Petrol Mileage Comparison

We need your city to customize your experience