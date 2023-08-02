Honda Elevate vs Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun And MG Astor: Specifications Compared

Modified On Aug 02, 2023 11:53 AM By CarDekho for Honda Elevate

Let’s see how the all-new Honda SUV fares against its premium rivals on paper

The compact SUV segment is all set for the introduction of the Honda Elevate. Bookings of the SUV are already open and the prices are scheduled to be announced in early September. So, while we wait for the launch, let’s have a look at how the Elevate fares against some of its rivals like the Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and the MG Astor.

Dimensions

Honda Elevate Skoda Kushaq VW Taigun MG Astor Length 4,312mm 4,225mm 4,221mm 4,323mm Width 1,790mm 1,760mm 1,760mm 1,809mm Height 1,650mm 1,612mm 1,612mm 1,650mm Wheelbase 2,650mm 2,651mm 2,651mm 2,585mm Boot Space 458 litres 385 litres 385 litres -

The Elevate, along with the Astor, is the tallest SUV here, which should mean more headroom for the occupants.

In terms of length and width, the Elevate comes second only to the Astor, that too by a small margin.

The MG Astor has the shortest wheelbase here while the other three are quite similar.

The Honda Elevate has the most luggage-carrying capacity here, followed by the VW-Skoda twins.

Powertrain

Honda Elevate Skoda Kushaq/ VW Taigun MG Astor Engine 1.5-litre petrol NA 1.0-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre petrol NA 1.4-litre turbo petrol Power 121PS 115PS 150PS 110PS 140PS Torque 145Nm 178Nm 250Nm 144Nm 220Nm Transmission 6MT, CVT 6MT, 6AT 6MT, 7DSG 5MT, CVT 6AT FE 15.31kmpl, 16.92kpl 19.76kmpl, 18.79kmpl/ 19.87kmpl, 18.15kmpl 18.6kmpl, 18.86kmpl/ 18.61kmpl, 19.01kmpl - -

All these SUVs are offered only with petrol engines. While the Elevate has a single engine option, all other three are offered with two engine options. The Elevate also has the least claimed fuel economy for naturally-aspirated powertrains.

The VW-Skoda twins come only with turbocharged petrol engines, with the larger 1.5-litre units distinguished by both performance and efficiency.

The Honda Elevate and Astor are the only ones here to come with a naturally aspirated petrol engine. While both get a similar capacity engine, the Honda makes more power and torque.

Coming to automatics, while the Elevate and Astor (1.5-litre) come with a CVT gearbox, the VW-Skoda twins get options of a torque converter and a dual-clutch unit. With the 1.4-litre turbo, the MG Astor gets a 6-speed torque converter as its sole transmission option.

Feature Highlights

Common Features Honda Elevate Skoda Kushaq VW Taigun MG Astor Auto LED headlamps with DRLs LED tail lamps 17-inch diamond cut alloys Leatherette upholstery Auto AC Rear parking camera Up to six airbags Connected car tech Hill launch assist Single-pane electric sunroof Semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch screen 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wireless mobile charging Vehicle stability assist Honda lane watch camera ADAS Single-pane electric sunroof 8-inch digital instrument cluster 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wireless mobile charging Ventilated front seats Rain sensing wipers Cruise control Electronic stability control Traction control Single-pane electric sunroof 8-inch digital instrument cluster 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wireless mobile charging Ventilated front seats Ambient lighting Rain sensing wipers Engine idle start stop Electronic stability control Cruise control (AT only) Traction control Panoramic sunroof 8-inch digital instrument cluster 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Digital key 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat Rain sensing wipers Electronic stability control Traction control Hill descent control Electronic parking brake with auto hold Tyre pressure monitoring system 360-degree camera Heated ORVMs ADAS

While all four SUVs here are quite well equipped, the Astor has a substantial advantage over the others with unique features like connected car tech, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof and a powered driver’s seat.

The Elevate and the Astor are the only two SUVs here to get ADAS features like front collision warning, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Common features on offer include auto LED headlamps, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto-dimming IRVM and auto AC with rear vents.

Save for the Elevate, which gets a semi-digital instrumentation with a 7-inch TFT display, all the SUVs here come with an 8-inch digital instrument cluster.

Prices

Honda Elevate Skoda Kushaq VW Taigun MG Astor Rs 12 lakh to 17 lakh (expected) Rs 11.59 lakh to Rs 19.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) Rs 11.62 lakh to Rs 19.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) Rs 10.82 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

The Volkswagen-Skoda twins have the highest entry-level pricing in the segment while the Honda Elevate is expected to undercut their top-spec variants. Production for the all-new Japanese SUV has begun and customers should be able to check it out at dealerships around mid-August.

