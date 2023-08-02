Honda Elevate vs Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun And MG Astor: Specifications Compared
Modified On Aug 02, 2023 11:53 AM By CarDekho for Honda Elevate
Let’s see how the all-new Honda SUV fares against its premium rivals on paper
The compact SUV segment is all set for the introduction of the Honda Elevate. Bookings of the SUV are already open and the prices are scheduled to be announced in early September. So, while we wait for the launch, let’s have a look at how the Elevate fares against some of its rivals like the Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and the MG Astor.
Dimensions
|
Honda Elevate
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
VW Taigun
|
MG Astor
|
Length
|
4,312mm
|
4,225mm
|
4,221mm
|
4,323mm
|
Width
|
1,790mm
|
1,760mm
|
1,760mm
|
1,809mm
|
Height
|
1,650mm
|
1,612mm
|
1,612mm
|
1,650mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2,650mm
|
2,651mm
|
2,651mm
|
2,585mm
|
Boot Space
|
458 litres
|
385 litres
|
385 litres
|
-
-
The Elevate, along with the Astor, is the tallest SUV here, which should mean more headroom for the occupants.
-
In terms of length and width, the Elevate comes second only to the Astor, that too by a small margin.
-
The MG Astor has the shortest wheelbase here while the other three are quite similar.
-
The Honda Elevate has the most luggage-carrying capacity here, followed by the VW-Skoda twins.
Powertrain
|
Honda Elevate
|
Skoda Kushaq/ VW Taigun
|
MG Astor
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre petrol NA
|
1.0-litre turbo petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo petrol
|
1.5-litre petrol NA
|
1.4-litre turbo petrol
|
Power
|
121PS
|
115PS
|
150PS
|
110PS
|
140PS
|
Torque
|
145Nm
|
178Nm
|
250Nm
|
144Nm
|
220Nm
|
Transmission
|
6MT, CVT
|
6MT, 6AT
|
6MT, 7DSG
|
5MT, CVT
|
6AT
|
FE
|
15.31kmpl, 16.92kpl
|
19.76kmpl, 18.79kmpl/ 19.87kmpl, 18.15kmpl
|
18.6kmpl, 18.86kmpl/ 18.61kmpl, 19.01kmpl
|
-
|
-
-
All these SUVs are offered only with petrol engines. While the Elevate has a single engine option, all other three are offered with two engine options. The Elevate also has the least claimed fuel economy for naturally-aspirated powertrains.
-
The VW-Skoda twins come only with turbocharged petrol engines, with the larger 1.5-litre units distinguished by both performance and efficiency.
-
The Honda Elevate and Astor are the only ones here to come with a naturally aspirated petrol engine. While both get a similar capacity engine, the Honda makes more power and torque.
-
Coming to automatics, while the Elevate and Astor (1.5-litre) come with a CVT gearbox, the VW-Skoda twins get options of a torque converter and a dual-clutch unit. With the 1.4-litre turbo, the MG Astor gets a 6-speed torque converter as its sole transmission option.
Also Read: Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Maruti Grand Vitara vs Toyota Hyryder: Specification Comparison
Feature Highlights
|
Common Features
|
Honda Elevate
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
VW Taigun
|
MG Astor
|
Auto LED headlamps with DRLs
LED tail lamps
17-inch diamond cut alloys
Leatherette upholstery
Auto AC
Rear parking camera
Up to six airbags
Connected car tech
Hill launch assist
|
Single-pane electric sunroof
Semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch screen
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Wireless mobile charging
Vehicle stability assist
Honda lane watch camera
ADAS
|
Single-pane electric sunroof
8-inch digital instrument cluster
8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Wireless mobile charging
Ventilated front seats
Rain sensing wipers
Cruise control
Electronic stability control
Traction control
|
Single-pane electric sunroof
8-inch digital instrument cluster
10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Wireless mobile charging
Ventilated front seats
Ambient lighting
Rain sensing wipers
Engine idle start stop
Electronic stability control
Cruise control (AT only)
Traction control
|
Panoramic sunroof
8-inch digital instrument cluster
10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Digital key
6-way power adjustable driver’s seat
Rain sensing wipers
Electronic stability control
Traction control
Hill descent control
Electronic parking brake with auto hold
Tyre pressure monitoring system
360-degree camera
Heated ORVMs
ADAS
-
While all four SUVs here are quite well equipped, the Astor has a substantial advantage over the others with unique features like connected car tech, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof and a powered driver’s seat.
-
The Elevate and the Astor are the only two SUVs here to get ADAS features like front collision warning, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.
-
Common features on offer include auto LED headlamps, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto-dimming IRVM and auto AC with rear vents.
-
Save for the Elevate, which gets a semi-digital instrumentation with a 7-inch TFT display, all the SUVs here come with an 8-inch digital instrument cluster.
Prices
|
Honda Elevate
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
VW Taigun
|
MG Astor
|
Rs 12 lakh to 17 lakh (expected)
|
Rs 11.59 lakh to Rs 19.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)
|
Rs 11.62 lakh to Rs 19.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)
|
Rs 10.82 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)
The Volkswagen-Skoda twins have the highest entry-level pricing in the segment while the Honda Elevate is expected to undercut their top-spec variants. Production for the all-new Japanese SUV has begun and customers should be able to check it out at dealerships around mid-August.
Also Read: Kia Seltos Facelift vs Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, And Toyota Hyryder: Petrol Mileage Comparison
Read More on : Volkswagen Taigun Automatic
0 out of 0 found this helpful