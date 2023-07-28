Kia Seltos Facelift vs Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, And Toyota Hyryder: Petrol Mileage Comparison

Modified On Jul 28, 2023 02:59 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is a common choice in the compact SUV segment, but which one has the best claimed fuel economy?

The Kia Seltos was recently given a midlife refresh, with which it got a new turbo-petrol engine and retained its 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options, along with their respective gearbox choices. If you are looking to pick the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine of the Kia SUV and want to see how its fuel efficiencies compare to those of its rivals, check out the table below:

Powertrains And Fuel Efficiencies Compared

Specification Kia Seltos Hyundai Creta Maruti Grand Vitara Toyota Hyryder Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre petrol Power 115PS 103PS Torque 144Nm 137Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 17kmpl, 17.7kmpl 16.8kmpl, 16.9kmpl 21.11kmpl/ 19.38kmpl (AWD), 20.58kmpl N.A.*

*N.A.- Not Available

As seen above, the petrol-manual combo of the Maruti Grand Vitara offers the highest claimed mileage of over 21kmpl, while its petrol-auto setup returns slightly more than 20.5kmpl.

Of all the compact SUVs here, it’s the Hyundai Creta’s 1.5-litre petrol engine which is the thirstiest, falling behind the facelifted Kia Seltos by a small margin. Do note that the Hyundai SUV’s figures are of the pre-BS6.2 updated powertrain. The Korean SUVs are also rated higher on the performance scale which is likely the reason for the comparatively low mileage here.

While the Toyota Hyryder’s claimed mileage figures aren’t available, they will likely be identical to the Grand Vitara’s numbers as both are essentially the same SUV. Both these SUV offerings also get a smart-hybrid technology that has likely resulted in the higher fuel efficiency over the Seltos-Creta duo. The Grand Vitara and Hyryder are the only SUVs here to be provided with a proper 6-speed torque converter automatic. The two compact SUVs even have the advantage of being the only models in the segment to get an all-wheel drivetrain (AWD) option.

Variant-wise Powertrain Options Of These SUVs

1.5-litre petrol MT 1.5-litre petrol CVT 1.5-litre petrol AT Kia Seltos HTE, HTK, HTK+, and HTX HTX – Hyundai Creta E, EX, S, S+ Knight, SX Executive, and SX SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Knight – Maruti Grand Vitara Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha AWD – Delta, Zeta, and Alpha Toyota Hyryder E, S, G, and V – S, G, and V

…And Here Are Their Prices

Kia retails the naturally aspirated variants of the Seltos between Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 16.59 lakh. The Hyundai Creta’s variants with the same powertrains are priced from Rs 10.87 lakh to Rs 17.70 lakh.

The mild-hybrid petrol variants of the Grand Vitara-Hyryder duo are priced in the range of Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 17.24 lakh. There is another in the segment with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, the MG Astor, but its claimed economy figures were not available at the time of publishing this comparison.

From the buffet of naturally aspirated engines with their respective manual and automatic gearbox options available here, which one will be your preferred SUV? Tell us in the comments.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

