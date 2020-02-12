Honda City 2020 To Make India Debut on March 16

Modified On Feb 12, 2020 04:04 PM By Sonny for Honda City 2020

New-gen City likely to be launched by April 2020

Fifth-gen City made its global debut in Thailand in November 2019.

Its new design is more premium and sportier than the current model.

The new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine won’t be offered in India.

India-spec City to get the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines in BS6 form.

A petrol-mild hybrid system is also on the cards. Diesel-CVT too.

The new-gen Honda City made its global debut in November 2019 in Thailand. It has been spied testing on our roads and is set to make its official India debut on March 16.

The Thai-spec fifth-gen City is 113mm longer and 53mm wider than the current India-spec City which measures 4440mm in length and 1695mm in width. However, the Thai model’s 2589mm long wheelbase is 11mm shorter than the current Honda City sold in India. Expect some differences in the India-spec model compared to the Thailand one, however, it will be more or less similar.

In terms of styling, the new City is in tune with Honda’s other new offerings. It looks more premium than the Amaze with a similar design. The Honda sedan continues to feature a slab of chrome between the new LED headlamps that feature integrated LED DRLs. The biggest design change in the new-gen City is around the rear, which features smoother curves when compared to the current model. It also gets new LED taillamps for a more premium look while the chunkier rear bumper makes it look a bit more sporty. In fact, the top variant of the new India-spec City may get some of the features and design elements that are reserved for Thai-spec City RS variant.

Honda’s new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine will be given a miss as the new City is expected to be powered by the same BS6 compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine as the current model. The 1.5-litre diesel engine will also be offered in its BS6 form with the new City. It will also get a diesel-CVT auto option for the first time. Honda may introduce a petrol-hybrid variant of the City in India in 2021.

The new Honda City can be expected to feature a new dashboard layout as well. However, it may not have the same layout as seen on the Thai-spec model where the central AC vents flank the central infotainment system. It is expected to get the same 8.0-inch touchscreen display and the revised climate control panel with other premium features like connected tech and ventilated front seats.

Honda is likely to launch the new-gen City in India by April 2020. It is expected to be priced at a premium over the current model which currently ranges from Rs 9.91 lakh to Rs 14.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new City will continue to compete with the Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid.

