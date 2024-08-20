Modified On Aug 20, 2024 12:20 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar ROXX

Even though it’s a lower-spec variant, it includes premium design elements like LED lighting setup on the outside and features a 10.25-inch touchscreen and wireless phone charger

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is a 5-door version of the Thar, which apart from more features and powerful engines, also has a wide list of variants. It is offered in a total of six broad variants: MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L, and AX7L. Here’s how the one-above-base MX3 variant of the Thar Roxx looks in 7 pictures.

Front

The second-to-base variant of the larger Thar features LED projector headlights and LED turn indicators, similar to those on the higher-spec models. It also has a silver treatment on the bumper. However, it still lacks C-shaped LED DRLs and front fog lamps.

Side

Moving to the side, the Thar Roxx MX3, being the second-to-base variant, comes with 18-inch steel wheels instead of alloys. The ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors) do not include a camera, indicating that this variant lacks a 360-degree camera setup. However, the positioning of the turn indicators and antenna remains the same as on other variants.

You don’t get a sunroof on the MX3 variant of the Thar Roxx. However you do get a black roof here which is standard across all variants and paint options.

Rear

At rear, it gets C-shaped LED tail lights and LED high-mounted brake light as seen on the top-spec version. The spare wheel here is mounted on the tailgate, and you also get a spare wheel cover. Just like on the front, the rear bumper here also gets a silver treatment.

Interior

Inside, the MX3 variant of the Mahindra Thar Roxx features the same dual-tone black and white dashboard seen on higher variants, though it lacks the soft-touch materials. The seats are upholstered in black fabric, and the steering wheel is not wrapped in leatherette.

In terms of features, this variant of the Thar Roxx comes with a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, and a wireless phone charger. It also gets auto-dimming IRVM (inside rear view mirror), steering mounted audio controls, and a manual AC. The instrument cluster, here, however is an analogue unit which comes from the Thar 3-door.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes (petrol-only), hill hold and hill descent control, rear parking camera and rear parking sensors.

The rear seat passengers also get rear AC vents and a 15W Type-C USB charging port in the second row.

Features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are reserved for higher variants.

Powertrain Options

The MX3 variant of the Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with both petrol and diesel engine options.

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 177 PS 152 PS Torque 380 Nm 330 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drive Type RWD RWD

For petrol, the MX3 is only available in automatic, while the diesel can be had with a choice of both manual and automatic transmissions, but in a lower-state of tune. You don’t get the option of 4-wheel-drive (4WD) drivetrain with this variant of the Thar Roxx.

Price Range & Rivals

The Thar Roxx MX3 is priced from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). This 5-door version of the Thar takes on the Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Jimny.

