Here’s How Much You’ll Have To Wait For A Sub-Compact SUV In These 6 Metro Cities

Published On Apr 17, 2021 10:04 AM By Tarun for Tata Nexon

Currently, the Magnite attracts the highest waiting period of up to 8 months

The demand for sub-compact SUVs has remained high over the past couple of months. Right now, there are nine models on sale: Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford Ecosport, Maruti Vitara Brezza and Toyota Urban Cruiser. Their sustained popularity results in longer waiting periods than other cars. Here’s how much you will have to wait for them in these six metro cities: 

Model

Delhi

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Chennai

Kolkata

Hyderabad

Nexon

2 - 3 months

3 - 4 months

2.5 - 3 months

2 - 2.5 months

1.5 - 4 months

2 - 4 months

Kiger

2 months

1 - 1.5 months

2.5 - 3.5 months

3 - 6 months

1.5 - 2.5 months

1 - 3 months

Magnite

4.5 - 5.5 months

4.5 - 5 months

4.5 - 5 months

3 - 6 months

3 months

1.5 - 8 months

Ecosport

2 - 3 months

4 months

2 months

1 - 1.5 months

1 month

1.5 - 2 months

Vitara Brezza

1 month

1.5 - 2 months

1.5 months

1 month

2.5 months

1 month

Venue

1 - 2 months

2 months

2 months

-

-

-

XUV300

3 months

3 months

3 - 4 months

3 months

1.5 - 2 months

1 - 2 months

Sonet

2 - 3 months

3 months

2 - 3 months

3 months

2.5 - 3 months

2 - 3 months

  • The Nissan Magnite demands the highest waiting period, going up to 8 months for buyers in Hyderabad. Its average time in the above cities is around 4 months.

  • Tata Nexon currently faces an average waiting period of 2-4 months in most metro cities. However, you can get it earlier in Kolkata, depending on the variant. 

Tata Nexon

  • Renault Kiger, which shares its underpinnings with the Nissan Magnite, faces a shorter waiting period. 

  • In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, you can get the Kiger in a month. Buyers in Chennai have to wait the longest, as long as 6 months, depending on the variant.

  • Even the Ford Ecosport sees a comparatively high waiting period, especially in cities such as Mumbai and Delhi. Ford deliveries have been delayed due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductors.

Ford Ecosport SE

  • The Maruti Vitara Brezza faces the shortest waiting period. Its maximum waiting time goes up to two and a half months for buyers in Kolkata, while the average period in other cities is around a month. 

  • The Venue is also available with an average waiting period of up to 2 months.

  • Mahindra’s XUV300 demands a waiting time of up to 3-4 months in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai. Buyers in Hyderabad can get the XUV300 in a month.

2019 Hyundai Venue: First Drive Review: Petrol & Diesel, Manual & Automatic

  • The Kia Sonet demands a higher waiting period than its cousin, Hyundai Venue. It has a waiting time of 2-3 months in the major cities listed above.

  • The waiting period for each model varies depending on the variant, powertrain, and colour option.

