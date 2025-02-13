Here’s How Each Exterior Colour Of The BYD Sealion 7 Looks In Real-life

BYD offers the India-spec Sealion 7 in four exterior colour options: Atlantis Gray, Cosmos Black, Aurora White, Shark Gray

The BYD Sealion 7 is set to be launched on our shores on February 17, marking the fourth offering from the Chinese EV maker, following the eMax 7, Atto 3, and Seal. BYD first showcased the Sealion 7 electric SUV at the Auto Expo 2025 in January, and the units have now arrived at dealerships. We’ve gotten our hands on some real-life images of this new BYD SUV in all the exterior colours it will be offered in India. Let’s take a look at them one by one.

Atlantis Grey

The Atlantis grey gives an ocean blue effect to the Sealion 7’s exterior.

Cosmos Black

A usual black shade and the only dark shade available with the Sealion 7 SUV.

Aurora White

In this white exterior shade all the design elements of the SUV are highlighted giving it a clean appearance.

Shark Grey

As the name suggests, this colour has a shark-like contrast.

Powertrains On Offer

BYD offers the Sealion 7 SUV with an 82.5 kWh battery pack and in two state of tunes:

Variant Premium Performance Battery pack 82.5 kWh 82.5 kWh No. of electric motors 1 2 Drivetrain RWD* AWD^ Power 313 PS 530 PS Torque 380 Nm 690 Nm Claimed range 567 km 542 km

Features And Safety

Features on board the India-spec Sealion include a 15.6-inch rotatable touchscreen, a 10.25-inch driver’s display, 12-speaker sound system, 8-way powered driver’s seat, wireless phone charger and dual-zone AC. It also gets a panoramic glass roof, auto-LED headlights, ventilated front seats, and rain sensing wipers. Its safety features include 11 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a complete suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Expected Price And Rivals

The BYD Sealion 7 is expected to be priced from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will rival the likes of popular EVs like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

