Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Hyundai Verna 2023

The all-new Verna is set to get bigger, more powerful, and premium with prices coming out soon

2023 Hyundai Verna

The sixth-generation Hyundai Verna is all set to debut in India soon and you can book one now to try and avoid a long wait, for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Ahead of the launch, here’s everything you need to know about the sedan: 

Bigger Dimensions

Dimensions

Verna

City

Slavia

Virtus

Length

4,535mm

4,583mm

4,541mm

4,561mm

Width

1,765mm

1,748mm

1,752mm

1,752mm

Height

1,475mm

1,489mm

1,507mm

1,507mm

Wheelbase

2,670mm

2,600mm

2,651mm

2,651mm

Boot Space

528 litres

506 litres

521 litres

521 litres

The Verna is significantly bigger than its predecessor, but it is the shortest in its segment in terms of length and height. However, it is the widest and offers the most generous boot capacity. The growth in proportions should translate to a spacious cabin.

Fewer Engine Options

Hyundai Verna 1.5 Turbo badge

Engine

1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

Power

115PS

160PS

Torque

144Nm

253Nm

Transmission Options

6-speed MT / CVT

6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT

Hyundai has retained the old Verna’s 115PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, which comes with a six-speed manual and a CVT automatic. The efficient diesel engine has been ditched with the new generation of the Verna. 

However, the Verna’s 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine has been replaced by a new 160PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. Transmission options for the new engine include six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic). 

RelatedYou Won’t Get This Version Of New Hyundai Verna In India!

Variants

2023 Hyundai Verna rear

Hyundai will offer the new Verna in four variants - EX, S, SX and SX(O) - just like the previous model. The variant-wise powertrain options are detailed below:

Variant

1.5-litre MPi six-speed MT

1.5-litre MPi CVT

1.5-litre T-GDi six-speed MT

1.5-litre T-GDi seven-speed DCT

EX

Yes

No

No

No

S

Yes

No

No

No

SX

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

SX (O)

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Even More Features

The Verna was already a feature-rich offering and the new generation just takes things up a notch. It will be equipped with dual integrated displays, housing the 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen system and the digitised driver’s display. Other features onboard will include an eight-speaker Bose sound system, touch-operated and switchable controls for infotainment and AC, front heated and ventilated seats, and an electric sunroof

Enhanced Safety Package

2023 Hyundai Verna disc brake

The Verna’s standard safety feature set will consist of six airbags, seatbelt reminder, three-point seatbelts (for all passengers), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and rear parking sensors. The higher-end variants will get electronic stability control (ESC), all wheel disc brakes, front parking sensors, and tyre pressure monitoring system. 

The biggest change, however, is the addition of ADAS (advanced driver assistance system). The radar-based safety tech will offer automatic emergency braking, blind spot alert, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and lead vehicle departure alert. 

Also Read: How The Hyundai Verna Has Evolved Since Its Debut in India in 2006

Expected Price

Hyundai is expected to price the new Verna in the Rs 11 lakh to Rs 18 lakh range (ex-showroom prices). It will rival the Skoda Slavia, VW Virtus, and Honda City, while posing as a premium alternative to the Maruti Ciaz. 

Write your Comment on Hyundai Verna 2023

