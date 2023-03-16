How The Hyundai Verna Has Evolved Since Its Debut in India in 2006

Modified On Mar 16, 2023 01:00 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Verna 2023

The Verna nameplate will complete 17 years in the Indian market this September

Hyundai is all set to launch the new-generation Verna on March 21. It will be the biggest, most powerful and best-equipped version of the sedan to date with premium features like radar-based ADAS, integrated displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster, and climate-controlled front seats.

The Verna is one of the longest running nameplates in the Indian automotive industry. Feature-rich, spacious, and sporty are some of the adjectives associated with the sedan since its debut in 2006. Before the launch of its latest avatar, here’s a recap of its 17-year stint and how it has progressed as a premium compact sedan:

The “First” Hyundai Verna - 2006 to 2011

The Hyundai Verna was badged as the ‘Accent’ for global markets and the moniker debuted in India as the third generation, which is offered globally. It was launched in 2006 for buyers who wanted a bigger car than the India-spec Accent but didn’t have the money for the bigger and more luxurious Elantra.

It received an amazing response from buyers and Hyundai managed to sell 5,000 units in just 15 days. At that time it was priced in the Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh range and competed with the likes of the Chevrolet Aveo, Ford Fiesta, and Honda City.

One of the key USPs of the Verna was its 110PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, which was even more powerful than a Skoda Laura Diesel (106PS)! In 2009, it became the first in its segment to offer a diesel-automatic option that was fairly pricey but still under Rs 10 lakh (on-road). This powertrain was exclusive to a new top-spec “SX” variant that also added safety features like ABS and disc brakes on all wheels.

2010 Hyundai Verna (facelift)

This is the sedan’s first facelift (called the 'Verna Transform'), which got a new grille, headlamps, alloy wheels, and colours. However, it remained mechanically unchanged. However, the facelift’s top-spec diesel automatic variant was priced in the range of Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh, which put it very close to the 10-lakh mark. As the competition evolved, Hyundai responded fairly quickly by introducing the next-generation Verna just a year later.

Also Read: New Hyundai Verna To Get 30 Safety Features As Standard And ADAS On Top

The Stylish Hyundai Verna - 2011 to 2017

Known as the fluidic Verna, Hyundai launched the new generation of the sedan in 2011, which was the fourth-geny globally. While it wasn’t significantly bigger than the previous version, it looked quite larger in real life thanks to Hyundai’s bold new design language. The new Verna was priced between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 11 lakh at debut.

This particular version was leaps and bounds ahead of the previous one. It got new 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines, both paired with manual and automatic transmissions. The 1.6-litre engines were rated to deliver over 120PS which made it the most powerful sedan in its segment, overtaking the Honda City, Volkswagen Vento, and Skoda Rapid.

In terms of feature upgrades, the 2011 Verna received automatic AC, push-button start-stop, Bluetooth system, rear parking camera, and keyless entry. Safety was covered by up to six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, and rear parking sensors. These features were considered a novelty 10 years back, especially in a Rs 10-lakh car. Hyundai was already known for its feature-packed cabins and the Verna was the most loaded and relatively accessible model in its lineup.

2015 Hyundai Verna (facelift)

The fluidic Verna got facelifted just a few years later, sporting a more aggressive look and a retuned suspension. It also got more features like automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and tilt telescopic steering. ABS was made standard this year, but rear-wheel disc brakes were dropped from the model.

While it was the Verna’s most impressive version yet, Hyundai soon decided it was time for an upgrade, again.

Related: You Won’t Get This Version Of New Hyundai Verna In India!

The Improved Hyundai Verna - 2017 to 2023

In 2017 came the all-new Verna which was sportier, sleeker, and more premium to look at. Now in its fifth generation globally, the family sedan looked like an evolved version of the fluidic version and quick by design. The ‘Verna’ nameplate was already over a decade old and its prices had doubled since its debut, and this generation debuted with a price range of Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 12.61 lakh.

Now this version was also significantly bigger, which made it stand out in its segment. Niceties like a sunroof, touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and segment-first ventilated front seats were added. Since most of the premium features were already available in the previous generation, it wasn’t difficult for the 2017 Verna to be the most feature-rich offering among its rivals.

The punchy 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines were retained but this would be the last time they would be offered with the sedan. The 1.4-litre engines were reintroduced at a later stage, but only for the base variants.

2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift)

The already sporty-looking Verna was made to look more aggressive with the facelift, especially with the new grille design. It came with new 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines; and for the first time, it got a turbo-petrol engine with the option of a seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch auto). However, its performance figures were lower than those of the pre-facelift sedan with the 1.6-litre engines.

Already rich in features, the sedan did not offer significant updates and even lost a few as part of Hyundai’s streamlining. The facelift added a wireless charger, paddle shifters, and a digital instrument cluster. However, by this time, its competition had caught up with premium features and the Verna began to seem a little less special, while the price had bloated to almost Rs 16 lakh at the top end!

(all prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Also Read: 2023 Hyundai Verna Expected Prices: Will It Undercut The Honda City & Others?

Even though the market share of sedans has shrunk significantly in recent years, Hyundai has decided to rejuvenate the Verna with a new generation to take on its updated rivals from Honda and Skoda-Volkswagen. Stay tuned to CarDekho for all the updates.