Modified On Jul 29, 2022 12:18 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hyryder

Some important launches and EV concept unveilings are scheduled for this month

Last month we saw many important launches and unveils, and August won’t be any different. This month, we’ll be getting the prices of two new SUVs. Maruti’s also ready to launch the new generation of its entry-level hatchback in August. Meanwhile, Mahindra and Ola have fixed the dates for showcasing their new electric car concepts. So, here are all the models that we’ll be seeing this month:

New Hyundai Tucson

Expected Price - Rs 25 lakh onwards

Rivals - Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Volkswagen Tiguan

Hyundai’s flagship model in India, the Tucson, is all set to receive a complete generation update. The fourth-generation Tucson gets a complete makeover inside and out, which makes it look more rich and classy. Its cabin gets more technologically advanced with additions like two 10.25-inch displays (touchscreen system and driver’s display), touch-enabled climate control, powered, heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, six airbags, and hill hold/descent control. It will be the first Hyundai car in India to get ADAS with blind-spot monitoring and collision avoidance, auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, high-beam assist, and lane-keep assist. Powertrain options will include 2-litre petrol and diesel engines with automatic transmissions, and an optional AWD for the top-end diesel. Its prices will be out in the first week of August.

Toyota Hyryder

Expected Prices - Rs 9.5 lakh onwards

Rivals - Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, and MG Astor

Toyota is going to jump in the hot and popular compact SUV segment with the Hyryder. The prices of the Hyryder will be out around mid of August. It will be the first car in its segment to get a self charging strong-hybrid powertrain with a pure EV driving mode. You’ll also have a mild-hybrid petrol engine with the choice of an all-wheel drivetrain, again a segment-exclusive feature. Its feature highlights include up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a 9-inch touchscreen system with connected car technology, a digital driver’s display, and a panoramic sunroof. Maruti’s version of it, the Grand Vitara, will go on sale in September.

New Maruti Alto

Expected Prices - Rs 3.5 lakh onwards

Rivals - Renault Kwid

Maruti’s entry-level workhorse, the Alto , is all set to receive a major generation update in the third week of August. The hatchback will receive a complete makeover, which will make it look more stylish and modern than its outgoing version. Based on Suzuki’s HEARTECT platform, the Alto will likely grow in size. It’s expected to continue with its 800cc engine, but could also get the Celerio’s 1-litre petrol engine with DualJet technology and auto idle-start stop feature for better fuel economy. If the 1-litre engine does debut here, then there are high chances of it getting an AMT too. It will rekindle its rivalry with the Renault Kwid, but in a fresh avatar.

Mahindra Born EVs Unveil

Date: August 15

Mahindra is going to showcase its electric vehicle concepts on Independence Day. The SUV maker has already teased the upcoming five EVs, confirming that all of them, including a coupe-style model, will be electric SUVs of different sizes. As Mahindra calls them ‘Born EV’s, these five electric SUVs are newly developed and won’t have any ICE counterparts. Mahindra has also signed an agreement to see if see if it can use electric components used in the VW’s MEB platform for its upcoming EVs.

Ola Electric Cars

Date: August 15

On Independence day, we’ll also be seeing the electric car concepts from Ola. As per the teasers, the cab-hailing giant is going to showcase a hatchback, a large sedan, and a coupe-style SUV. These cars will be locally made and would hence be aggressively priced.

Mercedes Benz EQS

Expected Prices - Rs 1.75 crore (ex-showroom) / around Rs 2.5 crore for the AMG EQS 53

Rivals - Porsche Taycan and Audi e-Tron GT

Mercedes is going to launch the S-Class’ electric version on August 24. It will be fully imported and launched in the top-spec AMG variant. The lower-spec variants will arrive later and those will be locally assembled. The EQS will get a 107.8kWh battery pack with a range of 586 kilometres. With an optional Dynamic Plus package, the EQS will deliver up to 1020Nm worth of torque. It brings Mercedes’ MBUX Hyperscreen with a three-screen dashboard layout, heated and massaging rear seats, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).