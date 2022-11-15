Here Are The Top 7 Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh With Highest Offers This November

Published On Nov 15, 2022 08:01 AM By Ansh for Honda WR-V

  • 794 Views
  • Write a comment

The list includes vehicles from different segments with cash, exchange and corporate discounts

  • Honda WR-V gets the highest discount of over Rs 63,000.

  • Maruti Alto K10 follows it with benefits of up to Rs 50,000

  • Ciaz and Wagon R get the same discount of up to Rs 40,000.

  • These offers are valid till the end of November.

Many carmakers have come out this November with different offers on multiple models in their lineup. This list includes seven models between the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Here are the model-wise offers and benefits available on these mass-market vehicles:

Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 30,000

Free Accessories

Up to Rs 36,144

Exchange Bonus

Rs 7,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Car Exchange Discount

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 63,144

  • These offers are available on all petrol variants.

  • It gets a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000, free accessories worth up to Rs 36,144 and an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000.

  • Customers can choose between a cash discount or free accessories.

  • Customers can also get a loyalty bonus and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

  • The Honda WR-V is priced between Rs 9.11 lakh and Rs 12.31 lakh.

Maruti S-Presso

Maruti S-Presso

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 30,000

Exchange Offer

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 49,000

  • Maximum cash discount of Rs 30,000 is being offered on the higher-spec VXi and VXi+ trims.

  • An exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is available on all variants.

  • Except for the CNG, all variants can be had with a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

  • The Maruti S-Presso’s prices range between Rs 4.25 lakh and Rs 6.10 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 35,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 48,000

  • Turbo variants of the Grand i10 Nios get the highest cash discount of Rs 35,000.

  • CNG variants get Rs 25,000 and other variants only get a cash discount of Rs 5,000.

  • An exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 are available on all variants.

  • The Grand i10 Nios has a price range from Rs 5.43 lakh to Rs 8.45 lakh.

Maruti Celerio

Maruti Celerio

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 25,000

Exchange Offer

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 44,000

  • Highest cash discount of Rs 25,000 is on the VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ manual variants.

  • The base-spec manual LXi and CNG variants get a cash discount of Rs 20,000.

  • An exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 are available on all variants.

  • The AMT variants can only be had with benefits of up to Rs 19,000.

  • Prices for the Maruti Celerio range between Rs 5.25 lakh and Rs 7 lakh.

Maruti Ignis

Maruti Ignis

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 23,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 43,000

  • Manual variants of the Sigma trims get a cash discount of Rs 23,000.

  • The mid-spec Delta and Zeta trims and the range-topping Alpha trim only get Rs 4,300.

  • The automatic variants do not get any cash discounts.

  • Customers can get an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

  • Maruti is also offering anniversary edition kits at Rs 1,200 for the Sigma trim, and Rs 18,700 for the Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims. 

  • Maruti sells the Ignis between Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 7.72 lakh.

Maruti Wagon R

Maruti Wagon R

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 20,000

Exchange Offer

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 40,000

  • A maximum cash discount of Rs 20,000 is available on the 1.2-litre manual and CNG variants,

  • While the 1-litre manual LXi and VXi trims get Rs 10,000, the automatic variants don’t get any cash discounts.

  • An exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is available on all variants.

  • Except for the CNG, all other variants get a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

  • The Wagon R retails between Rs 5.47 lakh and Rs 7.20 lakh.

Maruti Ciaz

Maruti Ciaz

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 25,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Rs 40,000

  • These offers can be availed on all variants of the sedan.

  • While it gets a high exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, the available cash discount is only Rs 10,000.

  • A corporate discount of Rs 5,000 is also available.

  • The Maruti Ciaz is priced from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 11.98 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Note: These offers may differ on your location and the chosen variant. We recommend you contact the nearest dealership of your preferred carmaker to get more information.

Read More on : WR-V on road price

A
Published by
Ansh
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Honda WR-V

Read Full News
  • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
  • Maruti Wagon R
  • Honda WR-V
  • Maruti Ciaz
  • Maruti Ignis
  • Maruti S-Presso
  • Maruti Celerio
Big Saving !!
Save upto 30% ! Find best deals on Used Honda Cars
View Used Honda WR-V In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsHere Are The Top 7 Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh With Highest Offers This November
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience