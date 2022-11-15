Published On Nov 15, 2022 08:01 AM By Ansh for Honda WR-V

The list includes vehicles from different segments with cash, exchange and corporate discounts

Honda WR-V gets the highest discount of over Rs 63,000.

Maruti Alto K10 follows it with benefits of up to Rs 50,000

Ciaz and Wagon R get the same discount of up to Rs 40,000.

These offers are valid till the end of November.

Many carmakers have come out this November with different offers on multiple models in their lineup. This list includes seven models between the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Here are the model-wise offers and benefits available on these mass-market vehicles:

Honda WR-V

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 36,144 Exchange Bonus Rs 7,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Car Exchange Discount Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 63,144

These offers are available on all petrol variants.

It gets a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000, free accessories worth up to Rs 36,144 and an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000.

Customers can choose between a cash discount or free accessories.

Customers can also get a loyalty bonus and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

The Honda WR-V is priced between Rs 9.11 lakh and Rs 12.31 lakh.

Maruti S-Presso

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Offer Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 49,000

Maximum cash discount of Rs 30,000 is being offered on the higher-spec VXi and VXi+ trims.

An exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is available on all variants.

Except for the CNG, all variants can be had with a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

The Maruti S-Presso’s prices range between Rs 4.25 lakh and Rs 6.10 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

Turbo variants of the Grand i10 Nios get the highest cash discount of Rs 35,000.

CNG variants get Rs 25,000 and other variants only get a cash discount of Rs 5,000.

An exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 are available on all variants.

The Grand i10 Nios has a price range from Rs 5.43 lakh to Rs 8.45 lakh.

Maruti Celerio

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Offer Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 44,000

Highest cash discount of Rs 25,000 is on the VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ manual variants.

The base-spec manual LXi and CNG variants get a cash discount of Rs 20,000.

An exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 are available on all variants.

The AMT variants can only be had with benefits of up to Rs 19,000.

Prices for the Maruti Celerio range between Rs 5.25 lakh and Rs 7 lakh.

Maruti Ignis

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 23,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 43,000

Manual variants of the Sigma trims get a cash discount of Rs 23,000.

The mid-spec Delta and Zeta trims and the range-topping Alpha trim only get Rs 4,300.

The automatic variants do not get any cash discounts.

Customers can get an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Maruti is also offering anniversary edition kits at Rs 1,200 for the Sigma trim, and Rs 18,700 for the Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims.

Maruti sells the Ignis between Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 7.72 lakh.

Maruti Wagon R

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Offer Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

A maximum cash discount of Rs 20,000 is available on the 1.2-litre manual and CNG variants,

While the 1-litre manual LXi and VXi trims get Rs 10,000, the automatic variants don’t get any cash discounts.

An exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is available on all variants.

Except for the CNG, all other variants get a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

The Wagon R retails between Rs 5.47 lakh and Rs 7.20 lakh.

Maruti Ciaz

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Rs 40,000

These offers can be availed on all variants of the sedan.

While it gets a high exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, the available cash discount is only Rs 10,000.

A corporate discount of Rs 5,000 is also available.

The Maruti Ciaz is priced from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 11.98 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Note: These offers may differ on your location and the chosen variant. We recommend you contact the nearest dealership of your preferred carmaker to get more information.

Read More on : WR-V on road price