Here Are The Genuine Accessories That You Can Buy With The Toyota Hilux

Published On Jan 27, 2022 08:41 AM By Tarun for Toyota Hilux

The lifestyle pickup has been revealed and its prices will be announced in March 2022

Toyota has finally unveiled the Hilux pickup for India. Its official bookings are underway ahead of the official price announcement in March 2022. It will be offered in two trims: STD and High.

The Toyota Hilux gets the Fortuner’s 204PS 2.8-litre diesel engine, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions and 4X4 drivetrain. Features onboard include LED headlamps, dual-zone climate control, powered driver’s seat, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, seven airbags, a rear parking camera, and electronic differential locking.

Also Read: Toyota Hilux To Be Available In Three Variants And Five Colours

Toyota is offering seven genuine accessories along with the Hilux, which are as follows:

Tent with a Canopy

For those who often do camping, Toyota is offering a tent with canopy (prices all inclusive). Going by the pictures, the tent won’t be installed over the roof but only above the canopy (boot covering).

Roll Bar And Over Fender

Those who intend to keep its boot or loading bed uncovered, can go for the roll bar and over fender. Not only does it look cool but it will offer you additional safety, in case of any accident. It prevents a vehicle from rolling over and further prevents the body panels from collapsing.

Tonneau Cover

Toyota is offering a Tonneau Cover with the Hilux, which essentially covers the entire loading bed. It will avoid the accumulation of water, dirt and unwanted things on the loading bed, thus keeping your belongings safe. As seen in the image here, it can also be used as a base for the cycle-holders.

Tailgate Assist

This accessory basically offers hydraulic struts for the boot/tailgate, so that it opens and closes smoothly.

Front Under-run

The Hilux is offered with a front under-runner, which can also be termed as a skid plate. However, it seems like this is only for styling purposes and not for safety.

Wireless Charger

Another accessory includes a wireless charger that will be installed in the centre console. Although, a 30-lakh SUV should offer it as standard since sub-10 lakh cars now get this feature.

Tyre Pressure Monitor And Compressor

The Hilux isn’t offered with a TPMS, but you can have it as an optional accessory. The whole kit will also include a tyre air compressor which will help you fill up the tyre, in case it starts deflating.