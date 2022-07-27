English | हिंदी

Here Are All The Accessories And Customisation Packs Of The Citroen C3

Published On Jul 27, 2022 05:36 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3

The French brand is offering everything from floor mats and body graphics to fog lamps as official accessories

citroen c3 accessories

Citroen has launched the C3 in India, with its prices starting from Rs 5.71 lakh to Rs 8.06 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The C3 is a funky and bold looking hatchback, with some styling cues from its elder sibling, the C5 Aircross. The carmaker is offering it with a plethora of accessories, including three customization packs. 

Here’s a look at the customization packs:

Elegance Pack - Rs 10,068

  • Body side moulding with chrome insert

  • Chrome door handles

  • Chrome insert on the rear bumper

  • Chrome detailing for the tail lamp

  • Indicator bezel chrome

  • Chrome window belt line strip

  • Chrome surround for fog lamp

  • Chrome surround for rear reflector

Energy Pack - Rs 7,961

  • Front skid plate

  • Rear skid plate

  • Wheel arch cladding (only for Live variant)

  • Spoiler

  • Weather deflector (window visors)

Convenience Pack - RS 6,493

  • Licence plate frame

  • Velvet seat belt cushion

  • Mud flaps

  • Cabin floor and luggage mats (3D/ black lining/ orange lining)

Besides these customization packs, you have many other accessories to choose from, which are as follows: 

Visual accessories

  • Mats for cabin floor and trunk - 3D, black lining, and orange lining

  • Three roof graphics

  • Five body (window line) graphics

  • 15-inch Alloy Wheels With Tyres

  • 15-inch Alloy Wheels

  • Dual colour wheel cover

  • Front bumper protector

  • Black, white and orange seat cover

  • Black and grey seat cover

Feature accessories

  • Front fog lamps

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Illuminated Sill Plate

  • Cabin sunblind

  • Front and rear sunblinds

  • Front camera (Dash cam)

  • Air purifier

  • Tyre Inflator

  • USB double charger

  • Car bin

  • Neck rest pillow

  • Rear seat pillows

You have the choice of both cosmetic and electronic accessories for the C3. The former includes mats, roof and window line graphics, wheels, and seat covers. Citroen offers several electronic add-ons like a dash cam, air purifier, illuminated sill plate, and dual USB charger. Do note that front fog lamps are an accessory and not offered even on the top-end variant. The prices of the accessories are available at the dealerships. You can also check out how your C3 will look with the accessories and packs, on Citroen’s online configurator. 

The C3 can be had in Live and Feel variants. It’s powered by two 1.2-litre petrol engines - 82PS naturally aspirated and 110PS turbo-petrol. Transmission options include 5- and 6-speed manual shifters but no automatic gearbox. It features a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digitised driver’s display, remote keyless entry, height adjustable driver’s seat, and dual front airbags. 

