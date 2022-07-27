Here Are All The Accessories And Customisation Packs Of The Citroen C3
Published On Jul 27, 2022 05:36 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3
The French brand is offering everything from floor mats and body graphics to fog lamps as official accessories
Citroen has launched the C3 in India, with its prices starting from Rs 5.71 lakh to Rs 8.06 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The C3 is a funky and bold looking hatchback, with some styling cues from its elder sibling, the C5 Aircross. The carmaker is offering it with a plethora of accessories, including three customization packs.
Here’s a look at the customization packs:
|
Elegance Pack - Rs 10,068
|
|
Energy Pack - Rs 7,961
|
|
Convenience Pack - RS 6,493
|
Besides these customization packs, you have many other accessories to choose from, which are as follows:
|
Visual accessories
|
|
Feature accessories
|
You have the choice of both cosmetic and electronic accessories for the C3. The former includes mats, roof and window line graphics, wheels, and seat covers. Citroen offers several electronic add-ons like a dash cam, air purifier, illuminated sill plate, and dual USB charger. Do note that front fog lamps are an accessory and not offered even on the top-end variant. The prices of the accessories are available at the dealerships. You can also check out how your C3 will look with the accessories and packs, on Citroen’s online configurator.
The C3 can be had in Live and Feel variants. It’s powered by two 1.2-litre petrol engines - 82PS naturally aspirated and 110PS turbo-petrol. Transmission options include 5- and 6-speed manual shifters but no automatic gearbox. It features a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digitised driver’s display, remote keyless entry, height adjustable driver’s seat, and dual front airbags.
Read More on : Citroen C3 on road price
- Renew Citroen C3 Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
1 out of 1 found this helpful