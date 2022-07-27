Published On Jul 27, 2022 05:36 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3

The French brand is offering everything from floor mats and body graphics to fog lamps as official accessories

Citroen has launched the C3 in India, with its prices starting from Rs 5.71 lakh to Rs 8.06 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The C3 is a funky and bold looking hatchback, with some styling cues from its elder sibling, the C5 Aircross. The carmaker is offering it with a plethora of accessories, including three customization packs.

Here’s a look at the customization packs:

Elegance Pack - Rs 10,068 Body side moulding with chrome insert

Chrome door handles

Chrome insert on the rear bumper

Chrome detailing for the tail lamp

Indicator bezel chrome

Chrome window belt line strip

Chrome surround for fog lamp

Chrome surround for rear reflector Energy Pack - Rs 7,961 Front skid plate

Rear skid plate

Wheel arch cladding (only for Live variant)

Spoiler

Weather deflector (window visors) Convenience Pack - RS 6,493 Licence plate frame

Velvet seat belt cushion

Mud flaps

Cabin floor and luggage mats (3D/ black lining/ orange lining)

Besides these customization packs, you have many other accessories to choose from, which are as follows:

Visual accessories Mats for cabin floor and trunk - 3D, black lining, and orange lining

Three roof graphics

Five body (window line) graphics

15-inch Alloy Wheels With Tyres

15-inch Alloy Wheels

Dual colour wheel cover

Front bumper protector

Black, white and orange seat cover

Black and grey seat cover Feature accessories Front fog lamps

Rear parcel tray

Illuminated Sill Plate

Cabin sunblind

Front and rear sunblinds

Front camera (Dash cam)

Air purifier

Tyre Inflator

USB double charger

Car bin

Neck rest pillow

Rear seat pillows

You have the choice of both cosmetic and electronic accessories for the C3. The former includes mats, roof and window line graphics, wheels, and seat covers. Citroen offers several electronic add-ons like a dash cam, air purifier, illuminated sill plate, and dual USB charger. Do note that front fog lamps are an accessory and not offered even on the top-end variant. The prices of the accessories are available at the dealerships. You can also check out how your C3 will look with the accessories and packs, on Citroen’s online configurator.

The C3 can be had in Live and Feel variants. It’s powered by two 1.2-litre petrol engines - 82PS naturally aspirated and 110PS turbo-petrol. Transmission options include 5- and 6-speed manual shifters but no automatic gearbox. It features a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digitised driver’s display, remote keyless entry, height adjustable driver’s seat, and dual front airbags.

