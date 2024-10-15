2024 Nissan Magnite vs Maruti Fronx And Toyota Taisor: Specifications Compared

Modified On Oct 15, 2024 06:29 PM By Shreyash for Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite looks and feels more premium and offers more boot space than Fronx and Taisor at a lower price point

The Nissan Magnite facelift was introduced recently with which it not only looks premium but also comes with a set of new features. The Magnite, while being a direct rival of sub-4m SUVs, is also regarded as an alternative to subcompact crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor. Here’s how the updated Magnite compares to the crossover duo in this space in terms of specifications and features, at least on paper.

Dimensions

2024 Nissan Magnite Maruti Fronx/Toyota Taisor Difference Length 3994 mm 3995 mm - 1 mm Width 1758 mm 1765 mm - 7mm Height 1572 mm 1550 mm + 22 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm 2520 mm + 20 mm Boot Space 336 litres 308 litres + 28 litres

The 2024 Magnite is almost equal to the Fronx and Taisor in terms of length, while the Fronx and Taisor are slightly wider than the Magnite.

The Magnite, however, is taller than the two crossovers, and also offers a 20 mm longer wheelbase.

The Nissan SUV also has 28 litres of additional luggage loading capacity compared to Fronx and Taisor.

Powertrains

Specifications 2024 Nissan Magnite Maruti Fronx/Toyota Taisor Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS 90 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT)/ 152Nm (CVT) 113 Nm 148 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/6-speed AT

All three cars here get the option of both naturally aspirated (N/A) and turbo-petrol engine options.

Comparing the N/A petrol engines of the Magnite facelift with those of the Fronx and Taisor, the Nissan SUV produces 18 PS less power and 17 Nm less torque.

The turbo-petrol engines of all three cars make 100 PS, however the 2024 Magnite offers a higher torque output of up to 12 Nm.

Feature Highlights

Features 2024 Nissan Magnite Maruti Fronx Toyota Taisor Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

LED fog lamps

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Roof rails

Shark-fin antenna Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

LED fog lamps

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Roof rails

Shark-fin antenna Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

LED fog lamps

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Roof rails

Shark-fin antenna Interior Dual-tone orange and black cabin theme

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and front armrest

4-colour ambient lighting

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Dual-tone black and maroon cabin theme

Fabric seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Footwell lighting Dual-tone black and maroon cabin theme

Fabric seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Footwell lighting Comfort & Convenience 7-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear vents

Cooled glove box

Wireless phone charger

Push-button start/stop

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Cruise control

Type-C USB chargers for front and second row

PM2.5 air filter

Auto-dimming IRVM Auto AC with rear vents

Heads up display

Wireless phone charger

Push-button start/stop

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Cruise control

Auto-dimming IRVM

Type-A and Type-C USB charger at rear

Paddle shifters (6-AT only) Auto AC with rear vents

Heads up display

Wireless phone charger

Push-button start/stop

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Cruise control

Auto-dimming IRVM

Type-A and Type-C USB charger at rear

Paddle shifters (6-AT only) Infotainment 8-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system 9-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system 9-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system Safety 6 airbags (standard)

360-degree camera

Rear parking sensors

Traction control system

Hill hold assist

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

ABS with EBD

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages Up to 6 airbags

360-degree camera

Rear parking sensors

Hill hold assist

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

Rear defogger

Rear wiper and washer

ISOFIX child seat anchorages Up to 6 airbags

360-degree camera

Rear parking sensors

Hill hold assist

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

Rear defogger

Rear wiper and washer

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

The Nissan Magnite here offers a more premium cabin thanks to its leatherette seat upholstery, while the Fronx and Taisor only get fabric upholstery.

Nissan is offering the Magnite with amenities like an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, automatic AC, and 4-colour ambient lighting.

The Fronx and Taisor offer a bigger 9-inch touchscreen but miss out on 4-colour ambient lighting. Instead, you get footwell lighting with these two crossovers.

All three models here get cruise control, wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, and a 6-speaker sound system. The Fronx and Taisor additionally comes with a head up display.

In terms of safety, the Magnite offers 6 airbags as standard, along with a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and hill hold assist.

Maruti and Toyota are not offering their respective crossovers with 6 airbags as standard. However these crossover SUVs get a 360-degree camera and hill hold assist.

Price Range

2024 Nissan Magnite Maruti Fronx Toyota Taisor Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh Rs 7.52 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh Rs 7.74 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh

The Nissan Magnite boasts lower starting and top-spec prices compared to the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

Final Takeaway

The 2024 Nissan Magnite comes out as the most value for money option as it offers more boot space, looks more premium thanks to leatherette upholstery, and most importantly due to its lower price point compared both Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor. The Magnite also gets the option of a turbo-petrol engine which has a higher torque output compared to turbo versions of Fronx and Taisor.

The Maruti Fronx however is also a good choice as it offers a more powerful naturally aspirated petrol engine which offers a smooth driving experience. What else makes Fronx standout here is its Grand Vitara like exterior styling. Also, owing to Maruti’s large after sales network in India, the Fronx has an edge over the Nissan SUV. On other hand, the Toyota Taisor, a rebadged version of the Fronx, offers the same set of amenities and same powertrain options as the Fronx, with Taisor being slightly more expensive, but offers a better service experience than its Maruti counterpart.

So, if you are looking for a premium cabin experience at a lower price point, you can choose 2024 Magnite. However, if you are looking for a non-turbo car in this price range, Fronx and Taisor are definitely worth considering.

