2024 Nissan Magnite vs Maruti Fronx And Toyota Taisor: Specifications Compared

Modified On Oct 15, 2024 06:29 PM

The Nissan Magnite looks and feels more premium and offers more boot space than Fronx and Taisor at a lower price point

The Nissan Magnite facelift was introduced recently with which it not only looks premium but also comes with a set of new features. The Magnite, while being a direct rival of sub-4m SUVs, is also regarded as an alternative to subcompact crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor. Here’s how the updated Magnite compares to the crossover duo in this space in terms of specifications and features, at least on paper.

Dimensions

 

2024 Nissan Magnite

Maruti Fronx/Toyota Taisor

Difference

Length

3994 mm

3995 mm

- 1 mm

Width

1758 mm

1765 mm

- 7mm

Height

1572 mm

1550 mm

+ 22 mm

Wheelbase

2500  mm

2520 mm

+ 20 mm

Boot Space

336 litres

308 litres

+ 28 litres

Nissan Magnite side

  • The 2024 Magnite is almost equal to the Fronx and Taisor in terms of length, while the Fronx and Taisor are slightly wider than the Magnite.

  • The Magnite, however, is taller than the two crossovers, and also offers a 20 mm  longer wheelbase.

  • The Nissan SUV also has 28 litres of additional luggage loading capacity compared to Fronx and Taisor.

Powertrains

Specifications

2024 Nissan Magnite

Maruti Fronx/Toyota Taisor

Engine

1-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power

72 PS

100 PS

90 PS

100 PS

Torque

96 Nm

160 Nm (MT)/ 152Nm (CVT)

113 Nm

148 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT, CVT

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT/6-speed AT

  • All three cars here get the option of both naturally aspirated (N/A) and turbo-petrol engine options. 

Maruti Fronx Front

  • Comparing the N/A petrol engines of the Magnite facelift with those of the Fronx and Taisor, the Nissan SUV produces 18 PS less power and 17 Nm less torque.

  • The turbo-petrol engines of all three cars make 100 PS, however the 2024 Magnite offers a higher torque output of up to 12 Nm.

Feature Highlights

Features

2024 Nissan Magnite

Maruti Fronx

Toyota Taisor

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • LED fog lamps

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • LED fog lamps

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • LED fog lamps

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Shark-fin antenna

Interior

  • Dual-tone orange and black cabin theme

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and front armrest

  • 4-colour ambient lighting

  • Front centre armrest with storage space

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders 

  • Dual-tone black and maroon cabin theme

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • Front centre armrest with storage space

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders 

  • Footwell lighting

  • Dual-tone black and maroon cabin theme

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • Front centre armrest with storage space

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders 

  • Footwell lighting

Comfort & Convenience

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Cooled glove box

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Cruise control

  • Type-C USB chargers for front and second row

  • PM2.5 air filter

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Heads up display

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Cruise control

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Type-A and Type-C USB charger at rear

  • Paddle shifters (6-AT only)

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Heads up display

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Cruise control

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Type-A and Type-C USB charger at rear

  • Paddle shifters (6-AT only)

Infotainment

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • 9-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • 9-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags (standard)

  • 360-degree camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Traction control system

  • Hill hold assist

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • ABS with EBD

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Up to 6 airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Hill hold assist

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear defogger

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Up to 6 airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Hill hold assist

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear defogger

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • The Nissan Magnite here offers a more premium cabin thanks to its leatherette seat upholstery, while the Fronx and Taisor only get fabric upholstery.

  • Nissan is offering the Magnite with amenities like an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, automatic AC, and 4-colour ambient lighting.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor cabin

  • The Fronx and Taisor offer a bigger 9-inch touchscreen but miss out on 4-colour ambient lighting. Instead, you get footwell lighting with these two crossovers.

  • All three models here get cruise control, wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, and a 6-speaker sound system. The Fronx and Taisor additionally comes with a head up display.

  • In terms of safety, the Magnite offers 6 airbags as standard, along with a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and hill hold assist.

  • Maruti and Toyota are not offering their respective crossovers with 6 airbags as standard. However these crossover SUVs get a 360-degree camera and hill hold assist.

Price Range

2024 Nissan Magnite

Maruti Fronx

Toyota Taisor

Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh

Rs 7.52 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh

Rs 7.74 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh

The Nissan Magnite boasts lower starting and top-spec prices compared to the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

Final Takeaway

Nissan Magnite facelift

The 2024 Nissan Magnite comes out as the most value for money option as it offers more boot space, looks more premium thanks to leatherette upholstery, and most importantly due to its lower price point compared both Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor. The Magnite also gets the option of a turbo-petrol engine which has a higher torque output compared to turbo versions of Fronx and Taisor.

The Maruti Fronx however is also a good choice as it offers a more powerful naturally aspirated petrol engine which offers a smooth driving experience. What else makes Fronx standout here is its Grand Vitara like exterior styling. Also, owing to Maruti’s large after sales network in India, the Fronx has an edge over the Nissan SUV.  On other hand, the Toyota Taisor, a rebadged version of the Fronx, offers the same set of amenities and same powertrain options as the Fronx, with Taisor being slightly more expensive, but offers a better service experience than its Maruti counterpart.

So, if you are looking for a premium cabin experience at a lower price point, you can choose 2024 Magnite. However, if you are looking for a non-turbo car in this price range, Fronx and Taisor are definitely worth considering. 

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

