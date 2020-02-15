A To Z List Of Chinese Cars At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Feb 15, 2020 04:39 PM By Sonny

Here’s a runthrough of every Chinese model on display at the expo

The Auto Expo 2020 was headlined by the debut showcase of China-based automotive manufacturers. In fact, the Chinese brand presence was the third biggest after the Indian home-grown names and the Koreans.

In case you missed the expo, here’s a quick runthrough of all Chinese models on display:

GWM & Haval

Great Wall Motors (GWM) has made its intentions to enter the Indian market quite clear. The Chinese carmaker brought with it an array of SUVs which it offers under the Haval brand, along with a few EVs. The models showcased were:

GWM R1

The R1 is the brand’s most renowned electric offering. In China, with the help of government subsidies, the R1 is the most affordable long-range EV in the world at an equivalent price of around Rs 6.5 lakh. It claims a range of 300-350km and is feature packed too. Read more about this cute EV here .

GWM iQ

The GWM iQ is one of the brand’s first EV products. It is a crossover compact sedan by design. It features a simpler design with a lot of lines up front and a light bar around the back. The iQ offers a claimed range of 401km and gets a similar feature list as the R1. The brand claims a fast charge time of 25 minutes to charge the battery from 30 per cent to 80 per cent.

Haval F5

Haval is GWM’s brand for SUV offerings. The F5 is a compact SUV with sporty styling that will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It features an upmarket cabin design with a digital instrument cluster paired with premium features like a panoramic sunroof, dual zone climate control and power adjustable driver’s seat. Find out more about the F5 here .

Haval F7 & F7X

As the increased number would suggest, the F7 is bigger than the F5. It looks more premium too with its large grille and sporty haunches. The F7 also gets premium features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system housed in a driver oriented dashboard layout, a panoramic sunroof and 360-degree parking camera. You can read more about this mid-size Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass rival here .

The F7X is the coupe version of the F7, much like the correlation between the BMW X3 and X4 or the Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLC Coupe SUVs. Apart from the sloping roofline and sportier design, the F7X offers the same features, comforts and performance as the F7.

Haval H9

TThe H9 completes the SUV trifecta as the brand’s premium, full-size body-on-frame SUV offering. It could take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Mahindra Alturas G4. The H9’s styling takes a different direction as compared to the F7 and F5. It has a bold road presence suited to its segment with features like a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats with massage function. This 7-seater premium SUV is offered with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines mated to an 8-speed automatic. The petrol unit makes 245PS and 350Nm while the diesel engine makes 190PS and 420Nm.

Haval Vision 2025 Concept

Apart from its current lineup of SUVs, Haval even brought its concept SUVs to Auto Expo 2020. The Vision 2025 looks a lot like a production-spec model highlighted by its augmented reality head-up display which can turn the windshield into a touchscreen display that can be used for navigation purposes. You can read more about the Vision 2025 here .

Haval Concept H

Haval world premiered its new Concept H SUV at Auto Expo 2020 as well. It is a plug-in hybrid SUV that looks close to production. Its body line appears to be inspired by the F7 mid-size SUV but features completely different front and rear design, highlighted by the LED headlights and a large grille.

Haima 8S, Haima 7X

Haima was the other new Chinese brand making its India debut at this expo but it didn’t make as much of a splash as GWM. It brought its own mid-size SUV offering, the 8S. The Chinese carmaker didn’t reveal any immediate plans for its India debut. Instead, it showcased these cars to gauge people’s reaction. You can read more about the potential Tata Harrier and MG Hector rival here .

Alongside the 8S, stood the Haima 7X MPV. It features a very sporty front end with prominent haunches and a blacked out section around the rear. The 7X is slightly bigger than the Toyota Innova Crysta but rides lower. It does have a premium feel to its cabin and was showcased with captain seats in the middle row. The 7X was fitted with a Mercedes-like large panel that integrated the touchscreen infotainment display and the digital instrument cluster. In China, it is powered by a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine making 194PS/293Nm while mated to a 6-speed AT.

Haima Bird EV1

The biggest news from the Haima display was the unveil of its new electric compact called the Bird EV1 partnered with Bird group of India. It aims to offer a range of 200km for a price tag of less than Rs 10 lakh and is expected to be launched by 2021. It will get an extended range variant for 300km from a single charge as well. Find out more about the Bird EV1 here .

MG SAIC

For those who have followed the MG Motor narrative, you may wonder why its listed among the Chinese carmakers. It is because the MG brand, though English in its origins, is owned by SAIC Motor, a Chinese automotive company.

MG Gloster

The Gloster is the Indian-spec version of the Maxus D90 (Maxus is also one of the brands under the SAIC umbrella like MG). It is a full-size, body-on-frame SUV offering that will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour and is expected to be launched around Diwali. Find out what it has to offer and when it’ll be launched here .

MG Hector Plus

MG entered the Indian market with the Hector SUV which got a very positive response. The Hector was sold out for months in advance at one point. However, the Hector’s proportions gave it the potential to have an extra row of seats and that’s what is offered in the new Hector Plus. Read about the upcoming Hector Plus in more detail here .

MG G10

The G10 was a bit of a suprise unveiling from MG and like the D90, it is also sold under the Maxus brand internationally. It is a premium MPV in terms of comforts and features but its design pales in comparison to the Kia Carnival. The G10 can be offered in up to11-seater configuration and would offer a step above the likes of the Innova Crysta like the Carnival. You can find out more about the G10 here .

MG 360M

The second MG MPV on display at Auto Expo 2020 was the 360M. It is around the same size as the Maruti Ertiga. It features similar design cues as the Hector. The cabin design is also quite simple with all the basic comforts one would expect in an affordable family MPV. In its Chinese guise as the Baojun 360, it is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual making 111PS and 148.5Nm with the option of a CVT automatic.

MG ZS

The recently launched ZS EV is based on a petrol-powered version of the ZS. So, MG brought the facelifted petrol-powered ZS to the expo. It looks sharper than the EV and should rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the upcoming Skoda-VW SUVs. Find out more about the MG ZS petrol SUV here .

MG Marvel X

Of all the electric SUVs on display at Auto Expo 2020, the Marvel X was one of the best looking production-spec cars there. It features Level 3 autonomy, which means on a clear stretch of road it can drive itself but a human can take control if there are sudden obstacles. The Marvel X is also a powerful EV with three electric motors to drive all four wheels for a combined performance rating of 302PS of power and 665Nm of torque. In the Chinese market, it is badged as a Roewe model and its 52.5kWh battery pack is good for a range of 500km at an average speed of 60kmph. It even has a RWD version that offers 186PS and 410Nm. The Marvel X battery can be fast charged to 80 per cent in 40 minutes.

MG RC-6

The MG RC-6 is a sedan offering with coupe-like styling and SUV-like ground clearance. This body type could be called the ultimate crossover, something we’ve seen before in the likes of the Volvo S60 Cross Country. The RC-6 is the same size as the Toyota Camry Hybrid, Skoda Superb and Honda Accord, but is expected to be priced in the vicinity of Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla. Find out more about MG’s first potential sedan offering in India here .

MG E200

The E200 EV is actually an electric quadricycle which is sold under the Baojun brand in China. Impressively, this tiny EV offers a claimed range of 250km in China. While it is unlikely to be launched in India, you can read more about the two-seater E200 here .

MG Vision-i concept

MG brought along a concept for Auto Expo 2020 as well. The Vision-i features an MPV-like design with the ground clearance of an urban SUV and its highlight feature is its 5G-enabled cabin. It is an autonomous vehicle concept with comfortable seating for four.