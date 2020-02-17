Haval To Launch Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Jeep Compass Rivals In 2021

Published On Feb 17, 2020 08:00 AM By Anonymous for Haval F5

Promises “German quality at Chinese prices”

The F5 will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos as well as the MG Hector and Tata Harrier

F7X, a SUV coupe based on F7, is also expected to be a part of 2021 launch lineup

Haval will manufacture its cars at GM’s (Chevrolet) erstwhile plant in Talegaon, Maharashtra.

Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motors (GWM) showcased its Haval line of SUVs at Auto Expo 2020 along with a few EVs. Now the carmaker has announced its plans to launch the SUVs in the country by 2021. Along with this confirmation, Haval has also promised that it will offer “German quality at Chinese prices”.

Haval plans to kickstart its India innings with the launch of the F5 and F7 SUVs next year. Where the F5 is a compact SUV that will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the aggressively priced entry-level mid-size SUVs like the MG Hector and Tata Harrier, the F7 will compete with the Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass.

The F5 is a petrol only offering that is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 168PS/285Nm. It is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch auto that sends power to the front wheels. In terms of features, it gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, 8-way electrically powered driver seat, a panoramic sunroof and dual zone climate control.

The F7, on the other hand, is offered with two petrol engines globally. A 1.5-litre and a 2.0-litre engine, both of which are mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Where the 1.5-litre unit makes 150PS/280Nm, the bigger 2.0-litre unit is enough for 190PS/340Nm. Although these offerings are petrol-automatic SUVs, they could get a manual gearbox option as well when launched in India. Moreover, a diesel engine option is also expected to be on the cards

The mid-size SUV is packed on the feature front. It gets a panoramic sunroof, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electronic parking brake and power adjustable front seats. Safety features on offer include up to 6 airbags, front collision alert system, tyre pressure monitoring system, 360-degree parking camera, and adaptive cruise control.

Haval could also introduce the F7X in India. The F7X is essentially a coupe version of the F7, which would be an interesting offering considering it will be the first proper coupe-SUV in India under Rs 30 lakh.

In terms of pricing, where the F5 is expected to range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. The F7, on the other hand, is likely to be priced from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 21 lakh. Along with the F5,F7 and the F7X, Haval also revealed the H9 (a Fortuner rival) but the carmaker is yet to announce a launch timeline for the three-row, body-on-frame SUV.

