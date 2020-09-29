Haval Concept H SUV Unveiled In Production Form; To Rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos

Modified On Sep 29, 2020 01:53 PM By Sonny for Haval Concept H

The series production compact SUV made its world debut in India as a concept at Auto Expo 2020

The production-spec SUV is dubbed the ‘First Love’ in China.

Minimal changes compared to the concept showcased at the Expo.

Since the concept was a plug-in hybrid, we expect the 2021 SUV to offer that option alongside the regular petrol powertrain.

It could arrive in India by late-2021 as a rival to the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

The Haval brand of SUVs from Great Wall Motors had world premiered a concept model at Auto Expo 2020 in February. Now at the Beijing Auto Show, Haval has revealed the production-spec version of the Concept H as the Haval First Love. However, for other markets, this is the next-generation H2 compact SUV.

The production-spec model bears a fair resemblance to the Concept H and was even showcased in the same pale electric blue colour. The most striking element of the concept model was the lighting layout with the teardrop LED daytime running light in the shape of ‘7’. For the production-spec version, Haval has had to incorporate it a bit further inside instead of having it on the edge of the front fascia. The grille design with the added chrome lining now looks more blockish and less sporty than the concept.

Around the rear, there seems to be no change in design for the production model. The wheels are smaller than the concept model but still have a sporty design. The equipment list has not been detailed but a quick peek into the cabin reveals a sufficiently sized touchscreen infotainment system at the top of the dashboard, premium dual-tone upholstery, and a panoramic sunroof.

Since the concept was unveiled as a plug-in hybrid model, we expect the next-gen H2 to offer a petrol-hybrid powertrain as well. The outgoing model is offered with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with the choice of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The same engine could be offered along with a new PHEV powertrain, depending on the market. The India-spec SUV could also offer a diesel powertrain option.

Haval was planning to enter India in 2021, however, the freeze on GWM’s investment could delay those plans. The new-gen H2 would have rivalled the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kick, and the upcoming VW Taigun and Skoda Vision IN-based SUVs. It’s likely to be priced from around Rs 10 lakh like the Hyundai Creta.