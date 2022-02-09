Get Up To Rs 65,000 Off On Tata Cars This Month

Published On Feb 09, 2022 11:45 AM By Tarun for Tata Nexon

There’s higher discounts for MY2021 (2021 manufactured) models

Save up to Rs 28,000 if you go for the Tiago or Tigor.

Get up to Rs 20,000 off on the Nexon diesel.

The Harrier and Safari can be had with benefits of up to Rs 65,000 and Rs 60,000, respectively.

No offers for the Altroz, Punch, Tigor EV, Nexon EV, and the newly launched CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor.

Tata is offering discounts and offers of up to Rs 65,000 on the Nexon, Safari, Harrier, Tiago, and Tigor. There are no benefits for the Altroz, Punch, and the EV variants of the Nexon and Tigor. Also, there are separate offers for the MY2021 and 2022 models, the latter being offered with fewer discounts.

Here are the model-wise offers:

Tata Tiago / Tigor

Offers MY2021 MY2022 Cash discount Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Exchange discount Rs 15,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate discount Rs 3,000 Rs 3,000 Total discount Up to Rs 28,000 Up to Rs 23,000

You’ll save Rs 5,000 more if you go for the 2021-manufactured Tiago and Tigor.

There are no benefits for the recently launched CNG variants.

The hatchback is priced from Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 7.64 lakh.

The subcompact sedan retails from Rs 5.79 lakh to Rs 8.41 lakh.

Tata Nexon

Offers MY2021 Exchange discount Rs 15,000 Corporate discount Rs 5,000 Total discount Up to Rs 20,000

There’s no offer for the 2022-manufactured Nexon.

Also, the above mentioned benefits are only for the diesel variants.

The Nexon’s prices range from Rs 7.39 lakh to Rs 13.34 lakh.

Tata Harrier

Offers MY2021 MY2022 Cash discount Rs 20,000 - Exchange discount Rs 40,000 Rs 40,000 Corporate discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total discount Up to Rs 65,000 Up to Rs 45,000

There’s a cash discount of Rs 20,000 available on the 2021-manufactured Harrier.

The SUV retails between Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 21.34 lakh.

Tata Safari

Offers MY2021 MY2022 Cash discount Rs 20,000 - Exchange discount Rs 40,000 Rs 40,000 Total discount Up to Rs 60,000 Rs 40,000

The 2022-manufactured Safari does not get any cash discount.

There’s no corporate benefit with the three-row SUV.

It’s priced from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 23.29 lakh.

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Note: These offers are applicable to select models and their variants, and may vary from one state to the other. We request you to contact your nearest dealership to get all the details.

