Get Up To Rs 65,000 Off On Tata Cars This Month
There’s higher discounts for MY2021 (2021 manufactured) models
Save up to Rs 28,000 if you go for the Tiago or Tigor.
Get up to Rs 20,000 off on the Nexon diesel.
The Harrier and Safari can be had with benefits of up to Rs 65,000 and Rs 60,000, respectively.
No offers for the Altroz, Punch, Tigor EV, Nexon EV, and the newly launched CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor.
Tata is offering discounts and offers of up to Rs 65,000 on the Nexon, Safari, Harrier, Tiago, and Tigor. There are no benefits for the Altroz, Punch, and the EV variants of the Nexon and Tigor. Also, there are separate offers for the MY2021 and 2022 models, the latter being offered with fewer discounts.
Here are the model-wise offers:
Tata Tiago / Tigor
|
Offers
|
MY2021
|
MY2022
|
Cash discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange discount
|
Rs 15,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate discount
|
Rs 3,000
|
Rs 3,000
|
Total discount
|
Up to Rs 28,000
|
Up to Rs 23,000
-
You’ll save Rs 5,000 more if you go for the 2021-manufactured Tiago and Tigor.
-
There are no benefits for the recently launched CNG variants.
-
The hatchback is priced from Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 7.64 lakh.
-
The subcompact sedan retails from Rs 5.79 lakh to Rs 8.41 lakh.
Tata Nexon
|
Offers
|
MY2021
|
Exchange discount
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
-
There’s no offer for the 2022-manufactured Nexon.
-
Also, the above mentioned benefits are only for the diesel variants.
-
The Nexon’s prices range from Rs 7.39 lakh to Rs 13.34 lakh.
Tata Harrier
|
Offers
|
MY2021
|
MY2022
|
Cash discount
|
Rs 20,000
|
-
|
Exchange discount
|
Rs 40,000
|
Rs 40,000
|
Corporate discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total discount
|
Up to Rs 65,000
|
Up to Rs 45,000
-
There’s a cash discount of Rs 20,000 available on the 2021-manufactured Harrier.
-
The SUV retails between Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 21.34 lakh.
Tata Safari
|
Offers
|
MY2021
|
MY2022
|
Cash discount
|
Rs 20,000
|
-
|
Exchange discount
|
Rs 40,000
|
Rs 40,000
|
Total discount
|
Up to Rs 60,000
|
Rs 40,000
-
The 2022-manufactured Safari does not get any cash discount.
-
There’s no corporate benefit with the three-row SUV.
-
It’s priced from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 23.29 lakh.
(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)
Note: These offers are applicable to select models and their variants, and may vary from one state to the other. We request you to contact your nearest dealership to get all the details.
