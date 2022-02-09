HomeNew CarsNewsGet Up To Rs 65,000 Off On Tata Cars This Month
Get Up To Rs 65,000 Off On Tata Cars This Month

Published On Feb 09, 2022 11:45 AM By Tarun for Tata Nexon

There’s higher discounts for MY2021 (2021 manufactured) models

Tata offers february 2022

  • Save up to Rs 28,000 if you go for the Tiago or Tigor. 

  • Get up to Rs 20,000 off on the Nexon diesel. 

  • The Harrier and Safari can be had with benefits of up to Rs 65,000 and Rs 60,000, respectively. 

  • No offers for the Altroz, Punch, Tigor EV, Nexon EV, and the newly launched CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor. 

Tata is offering discounts and offers of up to Rs 65,000 on the Nexon, Safari, Harrier, Tiago, and Tigor. There are no benefits for the Altroz, Punch, and the EV variants of the Nexon and Tigor. Also, there are separate offers for the MY2021 and 2022 models, the latter being offered with fewer discounts. 

Here are the model-wise offers: 

Tata Tiago / Tigor

Tata Tigor CNG

Offers

MY2021

MY2022

Cash discount

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Exchange discount

Rs 15,000

Rs 10,000

Corporate discount

Rs 3,000

Rs 3,000

Total discount 

Up to Rs 28,000

Up to Rs 23,000

  • You’ll save Rs 5,000 more if you go for the 2021-manufactured Tiago and Tigor.

  • There are no benefits for the recently launched CNG variants. 

  • The hatchback is priced from Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 7.64 lakh. 

  • The subcompact sedan retails from Rs 5.79 lakh to Rs 8.41 lakh. 

Tata Nexon

Offers

MY2021

Exchange discount

Rs 15,000

Corporate discount

Rs 5,000

Total discount 

Up to Rs 20,000

  • There’s no offer for the 2022-manufactured Nexon

  • Also, the above mentioned benefits are only for the diesel variants. 

  • The Nexon’s prices range from Rs 7.39 lakh to Rs 13.34 lakh. 

Tata Harrier

Offers

MY2021

MY2022

Cash discount

Rs 20,000

-

Exchange discount

Rs 40,000

Rs 40,000

Corporate discount

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Total discount 

Up to Rs 65,000

Up to Rs 45,000

  • There’s a cash discount of Rs 20,000 available on the 2021-manufactured Harrier

  • The SUV retails between Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 21.34 lakh. 

Tata Safari

Tata Brings Ventilated Front And Rear Seats To XZ+ and XZA+ Trims

Offers

MY2021

MY2022

Cash discount

Rs 20,000

-

Exchange discount

Rs 40,000

Rs 40,000

Total discount 

Up to Rs 60,000

Rs 40,000

  • The 2022-manufactured Safari does not get any cash discount. 

  • There’s no corporate benefit with the three-row SUV. 

  • It’s priced from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 23.29 lakh. 

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Note: These offers are applicable to select models and their variants, and may vary from one state to the other. We request you to contact your nearest dealership to get all the details.

T
Published by
Tarun
Write your Comment on Tata Nexon

1 comment
1
b
binoy
Feb 9, 2022 7:44:32 PM

It's a alrounder car

    • Tata Tiago
    • Tata Nexon
    • Tata Safari
