Published On Dec 17, 2021 08:03 AM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno

All the Nexa models, save for the XL6, get cash discounts and exchange offers

The Ignis is available with the least savings of up to Rs 17,500.

Save up to Rs 33,000 and Rs 40,000, on the Baleno and Ciaz, respectively.

The S-Cross offers the highest benefits of up to Rs 50,000.

All the models listed here are available with their Anniversary editions for which the buyers will have to pay a premium.

All offers are valid till the end of 2021.

Maruti is offering heavy discounts and offers on almost all NEXA models, except the XL6. There’s cash, exchange and corporate offers on the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, and S-Cross..

Here are the model-wise offers valid till the end of 2021:

Maruti Ignis

Discount Amount Cash discount Rs 5,000 Exchange offer Rs 10,000 Corporate discount Rs 2,500 Total Up to Rs 17,500

You can score maximum benefits of up to Rs 17,500 on the Ignis.

The offers are the same for manual and AMT variants.

For the anniversary Sigma edition, you’ll have to spend Rs 19,200 more, while the same for other variants (Delta, Zeta, and Alpha) will cost you Rs 13,700 more.

In case if you’re going for the anniversary editions, you won’t get any cash discount but the rest of the offers will be available.

The Ignis retails from Rs 5.10 lakh to Rs 7.47 lakh.

Maruti Baleno

Discount Amount Cash discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange offer Rs 10,000 Corporate discount Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 33,000

The base-spec Sigma variant is offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, thereby taking the total savings up to Rs 28,000. The rest of the MT trims (Delta, Zeta, Alpha) get Rs 20,000 off.

The CVT variants are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

The Sigma Anniversary edition demands a premium of Rs 13,700. As for the Delta Anniversary edition, you’ll get it for no cost. In case of both, you will be skipping out on the cash discount, but can avail total benefits of up to Rs 13,000.

The exchange and corporate offers are the same for all the variants.

The Baleno is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh.

Maruti Ciaz

Discount Amount Cash discount Rs 10,000 Exchange offer Rs 25,000 Corporate discount Rs 5,000 Total Up to Rs 40,000

The offers mentioned above are the same for all the variants of the Ciaz.

For the Ciaz Anniversary edition, you’ll have to shell out Rs 14,990 more. In case you're going for this limited edition variant, there’s no cash discount available. But you can still get the same exchange and corporate offers, thereby grabbing total discounts of up to Rs 30,000.

It’s priced between Rs 8.72 lakh and Rs 11.71 lakh.

Maruti S-Cross

Discount Amount Cash discount Rs 20,000 Exchange offer Rs 25,000 Corporate discount Rs 5,000 Total Up to Rs 50,000

The S-Cross is available with the highest offers of up to Rs 50,000 among all Nexa cars.

The crossover retails from Rs 8.59 lakh to Rs 12.56 lakh.

Maruti is charging Rs 5,000 for the S-Cross Anniversary edition, skipping out on the cash discount. But you can still get the same exchange and corporate discounts.

Note: The above offers may vary depending on the location and variant chosen. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest NEXA dealership for more details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

