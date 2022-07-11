Published On Jul 11, 2022 03:59 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon

No offers on Altroz, Punch, Tigor EV, or Nexon EV

Get up to Rs 23,000 off on Tiago and Tigor, but only for some variants.

Only corporate benefits applicable on purchase of the Nexon.

Tata Harrier available with exchange and corporate discounts.

The flagship, Tata Safari, is offered with an exchange discount only.

Tata is offering benefits on most of its models, including its best-selling model, the Nexon. You’ll be eligible for cash, exchange, and corporate benefits with the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. Meanwhile, there are no offers for the CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor, Altroz, Punch, and the carmaker’s two electric models: Nexon and Tigor EV.

Here are the model-wise offers:

Model Cash benefit Exchange discount Corporate offer Total Tiago Up to Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 23,000 Tigor Up to Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 23,000 Nexon Petrol - - Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 3,000 Nexon Diesel - - Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Harrier - Rs 40,000 Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 45,000 Safari - Rs 40,000 - Rs 40,000

There are no cash benefits for the Tiago and Tigor’s XE and XM variants. You can avail cash and exchange discounts with the XZ and XZ+ variants.

No cash or exchange discounts with the Nexon. But you can ask for corporate benefits of Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 with the SUV’s petrol and diesel variants respectively.

If you go for the Tata Harrier, you can try for the exchange and corporate benefits worth up to Rs 45,000.

Its seven-seater version, the Safari, is only offered with an exchange discount of Rs 40,000.

Note: These offers are applicable to some models (and variants) and may vary from one State to the other. For exact discounts, please contact your nearest dealership.

