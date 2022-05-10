Modified On May 10, 2022 04:40 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon

However, there are no offers on the CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor

Get up to Rs 23,000 off on the Tata Tiago and Tigor.

The Altroz is available only with a corporate discount.

You can save up to Rs 15,000 with the Tata Nexon diesel; no offers for the petrol variants.

Offers of up to Rs 45,000 on the Harrier; Up to Rs 40,000 off on the Safari.

Tata is offering benefits of up to Rs 45,000 on the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Safari, and Harrier this month. Like always, the CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor do not have any benefits. You can’t avail any offers with the Punch and Nexon/Tigor EVs either.

Here are the model-wise offers:

Model Cash benefit Exchange discount Corporate offer Total Tiago Up to Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 23,000 Tigor Up to Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 23,000 Altroz - - Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 3,000 Nexon Diesel - Rs 15,000 Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Harrier - Rs 40,000 Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 45,000 Safari - Rs 40,000 - Rs 40,000

You can avail a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on the Tiago and Tigor’s top-spec XZ and XZ Plus trims only.

The XE, XM, and XT (only Tiago) variants of both the cars miss out on cash benefit, but are available with exchange and corporate benefits.

The Tata Nexon petrol carries no benefits, while you can save up to Rs 15,000 with the diesel variants. '

The Tata Harrier doesn’t get any cash benefit. With exchange and corporate offers, you can still save up to Rs 45,000.

You can only avail an exchange discount with the Tata Safari.

Note: These offers are applicable to select models (and variants) and may vary from one State to the other. For exact discounts, please contact your nearest dealership.

