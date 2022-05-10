English | हिंदी

Get Up To Rs 45,000 Off On Tata Cars This Month

Modified On May 10, 2022 04:40 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon

  • 8407 Views
  • Write a comment

However, there are no offers on the CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor

.tata offers may 2022

  • Get up to Rs 23,000 off on the Tata Tiago and Tigor. 

  • The Altroz is available only with a corporate discount. 

  • You can save up to Rs 15,000 with the Tata Nexon diesel; no offers for the petrol variants. 

  • Offers of up to Rs 45,000 on the Harrier; Up to Rs 40,000 off on the Safari. 

Tata is offering benefits of up to Rs 45,000 on the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Safari, and Harrier this month. Like always, the CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor do not have any benefits. You can’t avail any offers with the Punch and Nexon/Tigor EVs either. 

Here are the model-wise offers: 

Model

Cash benefit

Exchange discount

Corporate offer

Total

Tiago 

Up to Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 3,000

Up to Rs 23,000

Tigor

Up to Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 3,000

Up to Rs 23,000

Altroz

-

-

Rs 3,000

Up to Rs 3,000

Nexon Diesel

-

Rs 15,000

Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 15,000

Harrier

-

Rs 40,000

Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 45,000

Safari

-

Rs 40,000

-

Rs 40,000

  • You can avail a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on the Tiago and Tigor’s top-spec XZ and XZ Plus trims only. 

  • The XE, XM, and XT (only Tiago) variants of both the cars miss out on cash benefit, but are available with exchange and corporate benefits. 

  • The Altroz is available only with a corporate discount. 

  • The Tata Nexon petrol carries no benefits, while you can save up to Rs 15,000 with the diesel variants. '

Get Up To Rs 70,000 Off On Tata Cars In September 2021

  • The Tata Harrier doesn’t get any cash benefit. With exchange and corporate offers, you can still save up to Rs 45,000. 

  • You can only avail an exchange discount with the Tata Safari.  

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here

Note: These offers are applicable to select models (and variants) and may vary from one State to the other. For exact discounts, please contact your nearest dealership.

Read More on : Nexon AMT

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Nexon

Read Full News
  • Tata Nexon
  • Tata Punch
Big Saving !!
Save upto 46% ! Find best deals on Used Tata Cars
View Used Tata Nexon In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsGet Up To Rs 45,000 Off On Tata Cars This Month
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience