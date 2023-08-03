Modified On Aug 03, 2023 11:39 AM By Shreyash for Honda City

Benefits are available for the hybrid version of the Honda City as well

Maximum savings of over Rs 73,000 are being offered with the Honda City petrol.

The City Hybrid is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 40,000.

Customers can save over Rs 23,000 on Honda’s subcompact sedan, the Amaze.

Honda is offering discounts on all of its models for the month of August. The City petrol carries the maximum benefits with an extra corporate discount, while the Honda Amaze gets the least benefits. Let's have a look at the model-wise offer details.

Fifth-gen City

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Free Accessories (Optional) Up to Rs 10,946 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 8,000 Special Corporate Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 73,946

The City petrol is being offered with maximum benefits, thanks to that special corporate discount.

Honda is offering customers the option to either avail of a cash discount or receive free accessories of a similar amount.

Customers who already own a Honda car can avail the Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, while for new customers, the exchange bonus reduces to Rs 8,000.

The Honda City is priced from Rs 11.57 lakh to Rs 16.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda City Hybrid

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

The cash discount mentioned in the table is only valid on the V variant of the City Hybrid.

Honda retails the City Hybrid in the price range of Rs 18.89 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh.

Amaze

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Free Accessories (Optional) Up to Rs 12,296 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Up to 6,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 23,296

Unlike the Honda City, the Amaze misses out on an exchange bonus and additional corporate discount.

However, customers can avail optional free accessories worth up to Rs 12,296, which is more than what is being offered with the City petrol.

The Amaze is priced between Rs 7.05 lakh and Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom).

Note

The offers mentioned above may vary depending on the exact variant, as well as the city and state of purchase. Please contact your nearest Honda dealership for further details.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi

