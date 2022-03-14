Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 50,000 On Select Maruti NEXA Cars This March

Modified On Mar 14, 2022 12:50 PM By Rohit for Maruti SX4 S Cross

All three models mentioned in the story below are also available in an optional Anniversary Edition

Maximum savings of up to Rs 50,000 offered on the S-Cross.

The Ignis is carrying discounts of up to Rs 32,000.

Benefits of up to Rs 40,000 on the Ciaz.

No offers on the new Baleno and XL6.

All discounts valid till the end of March 2022.

The newest launch from the Maruti NEXA stable was that of the facelifted Baleno. Being the latest entrant, it has been left out from the offers list for March, along with the XL6. That said, the other three Maruti NEXA models – Ignis, Ciaz, and S-Cross – come with various discounts valid till the end of this month.

Here’s a look at the model-wise split:

Ignis

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 32,000

The above savings are applicable to the Ignis’ MT variants. For the AMT trims, there’s no cash discount but other benefits remain unchanged.

Maruti is offering the hatchback’s base-spec Sigma trim in an Anniversary Edition, for which buyers need to pay Rs 4,200.

There’s also an Anniversary Edition for the Delta, Zeta, and Alpha MT variants. In this case, Maruti has provided a cash discount of Rs 1,300, but hasn’t tinkered with the rest.

For the AT versions of the above models, customers need to pay Rs 18,700. The exchange bonus and corporate discount stay the same.

Maruti has priced the Ignis between Rs 5.25 lakh and Rs 7.62 lakh.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here .

Ciaz

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to 40,000

All MT variants of the Ciaz get the above savings. The AT trims also get the same offers, save for the cash discount.

There’s also an Anniversary Edition of the sedan, for which buyers need to pay Rs 14,990.

Maruti retails the Ciaz from Rs 8.87 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh.

S-Cross

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to 50,000

The S-Cross’ second-to-top Zeta MT trim packs these savings.

All other variants get a cash discount of Rs 15,000, while other benefits remain unchanged.

The S-Cross Anniversary Edition demands Rs 11,000 extra.

Maruti has priced the S-Cross between Rs 8.8 lakh and Rs 12.77 lakh.

Note: The benefits and total discounts will vary depending on the chosen variant and your location. We request you to contact your nearest NEXA dealership for full details.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Maruti SX4 S Cross on road price